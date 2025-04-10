Review: Abbeys put on two dazzling weekends of Guys and Dolls

These past two weekends I have had the privilege of going to see
the Anselmian Abbey Players’ production of Guys and Dolls
directed by Jesse Saywell at the Dana Center. I attended three out
of the six shows and was able to see both the cards and dice cast
perform. The show was spectacular and every night I went the
audience seemed to love it.
Guys and Dolls is based on the 1933 short story “The Idyll of
Miss Sarah Brown” and “Blood Pressure,” both written by Damon
Runyon. The music and lyrics of
the musical is written by Frank
Loesser and the book is written
by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows.
The show is set in 1950s New York
City and follows the love story of
four characters. Nathan Detriot
(Duke Addy) searches for a place
to have his illegal dice game while
avoiding his long-term fiancee
Miss Adelaide (Ellie Posanka and
Julia Schmidt). Nathan bets $1000
his friend and fellow gambler, Sky
Masterson (Colby Lynch), that
he cannot take Sarah Brown, a
Sister at the Save-a-Soul Mission.
The Abbey Players performing at The Dana Center.
sion (Emerson Waisnor and Kelly
Geraghty) to Havana Cuba. The
show features famous hits like “Sit
Down You’re Rocking the Boat”
and “Luck Be a Lady” and follows
these characters in an energetic
and witty story.
The whole cast was phenomenal. The leading roles have great on-stage chemistry with their
counterparts, and their powerful yet graceful voice touched everyone’s hearts in the theater. I was
impressed by the casts’ ability to assume the stage the second they
walked out and their memorization of their lines and songs. The the actors and actresses danced
their hearts out. The costumes and hair were a great match for the
1950s look. It sold the 50s look.
show was clearly well rehearsed
and very organized and proved to
be fruitful up until the final bow.
The ensemble’s performance
was necessary for the magic of
the show. Their dancing was fun
to watch and their harmonies
were outstanding. I particularly
enjoyed Sky Masterson and the
Crapshooters’ number “Luck Be
a Lady.” The ending pose was bril
liant with the sole spotlight shin
ing on the actors, and their intense
singing was equiste. Another
ensemble number that was very
well rehearsed was the Havana
scene. The choreography was per
When I saw the show for the
third time the lighting was spot
on. The background lights set the
mood for every number and the
foreground lighting was exquisite.
The set design was perfectly simple
as well. The missionary/newstand/
bar cutout was an ingenious way
to easily change and establish new
scenes. The advertisement posters
made the viewer feel like they were
actually watching a show from the
1950s. The set added the cherry on
top to a wonderful performance.
Although every actor and
actress deserves praise and rec
ognition, no one deserves it more
than Duke Addy. As someone
who has seen the show at differ
ent schools, Duke Addy’s Nathan
Detriot was something I have
never seen before. Addy’s acting
was impeccable, from an eyeroll
here and there to the tip tap of his
foot. He delivered his lines flaw
lessly and his rentition of “Sue Me”
was endearing to watch.
Overall, Guys and Dolls struck
my heart. It was funny and touch
ing and the cast and crew did an
amazing job bringing the story to
life. I have nothing but respect for
everyone involved in the produc
tion and I am sad that the show
had to come to an end before
everyone in the world could watch
it. The Anselmian Abbey players
are truly made up of a talented
group of students and I am look
ing forward to what they perform
next at the Dana Center.