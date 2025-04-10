Review: Abbeys put on two dazzling weekends of Guys and Dolls

These past two weekends I have had the privilege of going to see

the Anselmian Abbey Players’ production of Guys and Dolls

directed by Jesse Saywell at the Dana Center. I attended three out

of the six shows and was able to see both the cards and dice cast

perform. The show was spectacular and every night I went the

audience seemed to love it.

Guys and Dolls is based on the 1933 short story “The Idyll of

Miss Sarah Brown” and “Blood Pressure,” both written by Damon

Runyon. The music and lyrics of

the musical is written by Frank

Loesser and the book is written

by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows.

The show is set in 1950s New York

City and follows the love story of

four characters. Nathan Detriot

(Duke Addy) searches for a place

to have his illegal dice game while

avoiding his long-term fiancee

Miss Adelaide (Ellie Posanka and

Julia Schmidt). Nathan bets $1000

his friend and fellow gambler, Sky

Masterson (Colby Lynch), that

he cannot take Sarah Brown, a

Sister at the Save-a-Soul Mission.

The Abbey Players performing at The Dana Center.

sion (Emerson Waisnor and Kelly

Geraghty) to Havana Cuba. The

show features famous hits like “Sit

Down You’re Rocking the Boat”

and “Luck Be a Lady” and follows

these characters in an energetic

and witty story.

The whole cast was phenomenal. The leading roles have great on-stage chemistry with their

counterparts, and their powerful yet graceful voice touched everyone’s hearts in the theater. I was

impressed by the casts’ ability to assume the stage the second they

walked out and their memorization of their lines and songs. The the actors and actresses danced

their hearts out. The costumes and hair were a great match for the

1950s look. It sold the 50s look.

show was clearly well rehearsed

and very organized and proved to

be fruitful up until the final bow.

The ensemble’s performance

was necessary for the magic of

the show. Their dancing was fun

to watch and their harmonies

were outstanding. I particularly

enjoyed Sky Masterson and the

Crapshooters’ number “Luck Be

a Lady.” The ending pose was bril

liant with the sole spotlight shin

ing on the actors, and their intense

singing was equiste. Another

ensemble number that was very

well rehearsed was the Havana

scene. The choreography was per

When I saw the show for the

third time the lighting was spot

on. The background lights set the

mood for every number and the

foreground lighting was exquisite.

The set design was perfectly simple

as well. The missionary/newstand/

bar cutout was an ingenious way

to easily change and establish new

scenes. The advertisement posters

made the viewer feel like they were

actually watching a show from the

1950s. The set added the cherry on

top to a wonderful performance.

Although every actor and

actress deserves praise and rec

ognition, no one deserves it more

than Duke Addy. As someone

who has seen the show at differ

ent schools, Duke Addy’s Nathan

Detriot was something I have

never seen before. Addy’s acting

was impeccable, from an eyeroll

here and there to the tip tap of his

foot. He delivered his lines flaw

lessly and his rentition of “Sue Me”

was endearing to watch.

Overall, Guys and Dolls struck

my heart. It was funny and touch

ing and the cast and crew did an

amazing job bringing the story to

life. I have nothing but respect for

everyone involved in the produc

tion and I am sad that the show

had to come to an end before

everyone in the world could watch

it. The Anselmian Abbey players

are truly made up of a talented

group of students and I am look

ing forward to what they perform

next at the Dana Center.