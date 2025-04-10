Students share a valuable semester abroad in Tuscania in Italy

As the 2025 spring semester nears its end, students in Tuscania celebrate two months of study

abroad adventures and lessons. From navigating new languages and lifestyles to forging lifelong

global connections, the study abroad Tuscania program is one that fosters educational and personal growth. Still deciding if this program is for you? The Crier took a deep dive into this year’s trip to

help you do just that. First, it is important to know that wherever you may choose to study abroad, a little bit of Saint Anselm will tag along. According to Jane Bjerklie-Barry, Director of Study Abroad and International Programs, the Tuscania semester is one led by Benedictine values, making students feel right at home.

“The mission course, Passaggi, showcases elements of the life of St. Benedict with excursions to some of the most important locations within his journey including Montecassino and Subiaco…The program is also fundamentally about students gaining a stronger sense of self and confidence within a network of professionals to support them along the way” Jane told us. Sarah Isaak ’27 is a student at Saint Anselm, who normally commutes to campus. This semester, she took a step further from home. While she described her experience abroad as “nothing if not a challenge”, Isaak has found

ways to ease the transition and live her abroad experience to the fullest. One bump in the road she

has faced is the language barrier, but she continues to find positive aspects in every situation her trip

presents; “I’ve observed from it (the language barrier) just how much humans are connected in

other ways other than language though. Emotions, body language, and so much more make you truly

connect with the person you are trying to communicate with” said Sarah.

“(My) Favorite part of the trip

is being able to experience the

world with people that I didn’t

even know existed a week prior

to this trip. I have definitely made

some lifelong friends here, and

just knowing that our friendship

started from traveling the world

is so unique and special…My

advice? Do it. It is truly life chang

ing… I was honestly terrified

coming on this trip, but saying

yes was the best decision I have

ever made”, Sarah shared. As her

trip comes to a close, Issak looks

forward to seeing her loved ones

and eating a burrito bowl from

As his departure from Boston

to Tuscania approached, Connor

Higginbottom ’27 almost backed

out of his semester abroad. Luck

ily, he was able to escape his com

fort zone to the beautiful country

of Italy.

While abroad, Connor has trav

eled to many places outside of

where his studies are located, “I

am based in Italy but have trav

eled to many countries like Malta,

Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and the

Canary Islands. I have more trips

planned and studying abroad gives

me the opportunity to branch out

and explore the world” he told

us. During his excursions, he has

learned many valuable life les

sons. Of these important lessons,

Higginbottom notes one of high

importance – “There is so much

more to life than the challenges

that are in front of you. Go out

and explore the world! The ‘big’

problems in your life don’t seem

so big once you’ve gone out and

explored”.

While abroad in Tuscania, stu

dents take a full course load and

may complete as many as five

core curriculum requirements.

Students are also given the choice

between apartment and homestay

housing.

Story continues below advertisement

As Bjerklie-Barry puts it,

“Studying abroad, whether it’s

Tuscania or another of our many

locations and programs, is a pillar

of student growth and experien

tial learning. It remains one of the

most impactful ways students can

learn about our world and their

place in it, gain independence and

build and sharpen career-ready

skills.

Students interested in study

ing abroad can inquire through

informational sessions offered on

campus.