Students share a valuable semester abroad in Tuscania in Italy

As the 2025 spring semester nears its end, students in Tuscania celebrate two months of study
abroad adventures and lessons. From navigating new languages and lifestyles to forging lifelong
global connections, the study abroad Tuscania program is one that fosters educational and personal growth. Still deciding if this program is for you? The Crier took a deep dive into this year’s trip to
help you do just that. First, it is important to know that wherever you may choose to study abroad, a little bit of Saint Anselm will tag along. According to Jane Bjerklie-Barry, Director of Study Abroad and International Programs, the Tuscania semester is one led by Benedictine values, making students feel right at home.
“The mission course, Passaggi, showcases elements of the life of St. Benedict with excursions to some of the most important locations within his journey including Montecassino and Subiaco…The program is also fundamentally about students gaining a stronger sense of self and confidence within a network of professionals to support them along the way” Jane told us. Sarah Isaak ’27 is a student at Saint Anselm, who normally commutes to campus. This semester, she took a step further from home. While she described her experience abroad as “nothing if not a challenge”, Isaak has found
ways to ease the transition and live her abroad experience to the fullest. One bump in the road she
has faced is the language barrier, but she continues to find positive aspects in every situation her trip
presents; “I’ve observed from it (the language barrier) just how much humans are connected in
other ways other than language though. Emotions, body language, and so much more make you truly
connect with the person you are trying to communicate with” said Sarah.
“(My) Favorite part of the trip
is being able to experience the
world with people that I didn’t
even know existed a week prior
to this trip. I have definitely made
some lifelong friends here, and
just knowing that our friendship
started from traveling the world
is so unique and special…My
advice? Do it. It is truly life chang
ing… I was honestly terrified
coming on this trip, but saying
yes was the best decision I have
ever made”, Sarah shared. As her
trip comes to a close, Issak looks
forward to seeing her loved ones
and eating a burrito bowl from
As his departure from Boston
to Tuscania approached, Connor
Higginbottom ’27 almost backed
out of his semester abroad. Luck
ily, he was able to escape his com
fort zone to the beautiful country
of Italy.
While abroad, Connor has trav
eled to many places outside of
where his studies are located, “I
am based in Italy but have trav
eled to many countries like Malta,
Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and the
Canary Islands. I have more trips
planned and studying abroad gives
me the opportunity to branch out
and explore the world” he told
us. During his excursions, he has
learned many valuable life les
sons. Of these important lessons,
Higginbottom notes one of high
importance – “There is so much
more to life than the challenges
that are in front of you. Go out
and explore the world! The ‘big’
problems in your life don’t seem
so big once you’ve gone out and
explored”.
While abroad in Tuscania, stu
dents take a full course load and
may complete as many as five
core curriculum requirements.
Students are also given the choice
between apartment and homestay
housing.
As Bjerklie-Barry puts it,
“Studying abroad, whether it’s
Tuscania or another of our many
locations and programs, is a pillar
of student growth and experien
tial learning. It remains one of the
most impactful ways students can
learn about our world and their
place in it, gain independence and
build and sharpen career-ready
skills.
Students interested in study
ing abroad can inquire through
informational sessions offered on
campus.