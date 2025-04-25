A long time coming: SAC rugby team makes 2025 comeback

After years of navigating challenges and setbacks, the men’s rugby team is making a triumphant comeback. With a renewed sense of determination and a fresh roster of talented players, the team is ready to reclaim its place at the top of the league.

For some of the seniors on the team, they are thrilled to see the sudden spark of interest in playing the sport from the class of 2028. Years prior to now, the numbers have fallen short, not making the cut to play against other schools.

During the freshman year of now senior Stephen Mineo ‘25, he tried his hardest to rebuild the club after the covid-19 shut down. At the time, they were a tier B team, but have made their way to tier A during this upcoming season. They played their first tournaments as a team in fifteen years this past March, making this the team’s first big win. “We took home third place at our last tournament, which is crazy considering most of the team had not stepped foot on a rugby field until the day prior,” Stephen shared.

Considering that a majority of the team consists of those in the freshman class, many club members are new to the sport. They have also had a shorter time to practice, their prime time being in the spring. Being able to take home such a big win is an incredible achievement, especially for the team’s new era of members.

JP Beirne ‘26, president of the club, shared some insight on how they go about planning tournaments alongside other teams. There is a surprisingly large amount of rugby tractions throughout schools in the greater New Hampshire and Massachusetts area.

Most of these teams have either an instagram account or email associated with them, connecting one of those being the first step to compete. “There are sometimes interest forms that clubs will put out, trying to get other schools to secure a spot on the lineup,” said JP.

The rugby season lasts as long as the team is willing to, probably ending around the end of the semester. Since they are a bit short numbered, it will be depending on how many players they have, how far they are willing to travel, and how much they are looking to invest in the game overall. Saint Anselm hopes to hold their own tournament in future years as they are in contact with other teams for the upcoming season.

The team’s longevity will factor into how big of tournaments they will be eligible to participate in. With how it is looking now, the team needs about three more years to count for statewide or nationwide games, but they are hopeful!

Kaleb Joiner ‘28 is the club’s social media chair, who has been able to meet a lot of great people through doing so. He says that rugby is, “a great way to meet people in your community, and it’s made a sort of bond between freshman and upperclassmen.”

Rugby is not just a competitive sport. It has brought people together, created great friendships, and formed a role model system for the new players. JP considers that, “For a sport that can cause a lot of injuries, S.E.A.L. has been very gracious to give us another chance. A huge thank you to them!”

As a senior, Stephen congratulates the future of the team, saying, “I am very proud of this club and am confident leaving the future of the club in these guys hands.” It has been emotional for him to see the club’s progress and he looks forward to seeing their progress.

The rest of the Saint Anselm community feels the excitement surrounding club rugby’s upcoming season and is ready to commend their achievements.