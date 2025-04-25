Longtime Saint Anselm professors say goodbyes to the Hilltop

This semester at Saint Anselm College, we are saying goodbye to many professors as they retire. Although they will always be part of the Saint Anselm community, eight professors will be retiring: Carmen Sullivan, Montague Brown, Kevin McMahon, Mike McGuinness, Kevin Staley, Ann Holbrook, Carol Traynor, Phil Pajakowski. These professors taught subjects in the Modern Languages, Philosophy, Theology, Economics and Business, English and Communication, Computer Science, and History departments. Keith Morse, from the Print Shop, is also retiring this semester.

While it is sad that so many great professors are leaving, students may still see them in the future at campus events when they return for a visit. Professor Ann Holbrook of the English department said “I will attend Abbey Player productions and various talks and probably teach occasionally when faculty ask me to guest lecture.” She may also be spotted in the library, as she still plans to use it. Professor Holbrook has been at Saint Anselm for 31 years and has taught most of the English classes offered as well as Conversatio. When asked about her retirement plans, she said “I’ll play lots of music, walk a lot, write a lot, read a lot, garden when possible, and travel. I will also do some volunteer teaching.”

Many of the retiring professors also have future plans. Professor Sullivan, who has been at Saint Anselm for 27 years and taught Spanish, will be going on a cruise in Greece with her family. Professor Traynor, who has also been here for 27 years and taught many courses in the Computer Science department, Math, and Physics courses, says “My plans for retirement probably don’t qualify as ‘exciting’! I am looking forward to doing projects around my home and traveling more frequently to Ireland and other places.” Professor McGuinness has been at Saint Anselm for 23 years and taught various accounting, finance, and international business courses. He described his plans, which involved visiting grandchildren in Texas, traveling, “climbing in the White Mountains, playing golf and “old man” hockey.” McGuinness also said “I’ll work as an Independent Contractor in the licensing world and may resume doing International jobs.” Professor Brown of the philosophy department has been here for 39 years and also has plans for his retirement: “I will actually be continuing on as Director of the Institute for Saint Anselm Studies and Editor of The Saint Anselm Journal. So this, along with some writing projects, keeps me excited about the future.” He also plans to travel and spend time with family. After giving so many years to the Saint Anselm community, these professors truly deserve their retirement.

As much as the students and remaining staff will miss these professors, they also have a lot they’ll miss about Saint Anselm. Professor Traynor will miss the “people, faculty, staff, and students, and clam chowder on Fridays.” Professor Brown says “I will miss the collegial atmosphere in which I have been able to pursue interests in the relationship between reason and faith.” Professor Holbrook will miss “teaching students literature” and “sharing an intellectual community with faculty and students.” Professor Sullivan will miss teaching, her students, and her colleagues, and Professor McGuinness says “I’ll miss the students, it has been nice working with younger people and seeing their successes at Saint Anselm and in their personal and professional lives after graduation.” The students at Saint Anselm will miss these professors just as much. We really appreciate their hard work over the years and look forward to seeing them when they visit.

As a parting gift to the Saint Anselm community, some of the professors provided advice and gratitude. Professor Brown said “To my colleagues and current students, it had been a very enjoyable last semester. Thank you.” Professor Traynor advised “Enjoy your time on the Hilltop, it’s a special place. Many thanks to my colleagues for their support and encouragement over the years.” Professor Sullivan also expressed gratitude, saying “I am grateful for the wonderful years at SAC. I hope we keep in touch.” Professor McGuinness said “It has been a pleasure working here. I’ll always appreciate the support I received here from all parties. In particular, Saint A’s is fortunate to have very hard-working dedicated staff people at the College whose efforts sometimes go ‘under the radar.’” Professor Holbrook offered advice to the community, saying “I’ve had the world’s best job for 31 years, and I’m grateful to SAC. BE HERE NOW. Get away from screens and look at the world.”

If leaving Saint Anselm after just four years is difficult, imagine how hard it would be to leave after twenty or thirty years. Professors at Saint Anselm are so important to our college experience and we should be grateful for all their hard work and appreciate everyone working at the college.