Seniors celebrate the end of the road; a bittersweet finale

As they approach the end of their journey at Saint Anselm, the class of 2025 has taken the last few weeks of their final semester as hawks to celebrate the achievements and life-long relationships they have made along the way.

Looking back to the start of it all, when the class of 2025 arrived at Saint Anselm in the fall of 2021, the path to careers and adulthood was nothing if not uncertain and unpredictable. As pandemic restrictions and laws were just beginning to lift, the newly high school graduates took a leap of faith in beginning the rest of their lives at Saint Anselm College. Little did they know, things were about to get good.

Molly Timberlake, president of the SAC class of 2025, describes her fellow classmates as passionate, resilient, and unforgettable. She says that despite the challenges that were presented by the pandemic and various other issues, her class was still able to build a strong, tight knit community on the hilltop. “We have supported each other, pushed through challenges, and found ways to make Saint Anselm feel like home. Most of the members of the class of 2025 had a lot of their high school experiences stripped away from them – so it’s beautiful to see us all come together to make the most of the month we have left,” said Timberlake.

One of the hardest parts of senior year for Molly is the feeling of ‘lasts’. As graduation creeps up, she says that last classes, last events, and last walks across campus become more and more emotional by the day. One way she has found comfort in this sea of ‘lasts’ is by cherishing the in between moments. Things like spending time with roommates, hanging out at the student center or coffee shop, and even going to classes have become valuable moments she and her classmates are clinging on to as they prepare to toss their caps on May 17. “Any moment to me is memorable when I am at my favorite place with my favorite people,” she explained.

One of the most memorable closing moments for SAC seniors every year is the bar crawl, which begins at no other than our very own Saint Anselm Pub. This year’s bar crawl was organized for April 6. Seniors began their hike through Manchester at the campus pub at 1pm, where they gathered in matching bar crawl tee shirts to eat, drink, and dance. During their time at the pub, senior superlatives were announced and students were crowned with titles such as “best dressed” and “most school spirit”. From there, the seniors headed off for an evening at Mcgarveys, Shaskeen, and Murphys. The group spent about an hour at each bar, and concluded the night at a campus favorite – The Goat.

The following weekend was one filled with heels and ties. Students came dressed in their best dresses and suits to the senior formal on Saturday, April 12. The event was held in Davison Hall, and was organized by the president and vice president of the senior class. The dining hall was completely transformed into a beautiful venue for the class to enjoy a night with their fellow classmates in dancing, good food, and an all around wonderful way to begin the close of their college experience in a familiar and nostalgic environment.

Despite the common “senioritis” that has surely plagued seniors across the nation, Timberlake says that her classmates have never failed to show up for each other, even when times were hard and people felt burnt out. Whether it’s class events or mundane activities, the ‘25 seniors do everything with their heart; the senior formal standing as a good example of this.

Molly says that if she were to give advice to someone just beginning their college journey, she would tell them to be present. “Never take any moment for granted, because you are in the good old days. Take advantage of all this beautiful campus has to offer, and get involved in the campus community in different ways. Don’t be afraid to try new things and take risks. Make the most of every day, because the good times go by so fast,” Timberlake advised.

“Saint Anselm College has shaped me into the person I am today. These last four years have been nothing short of transformative. I have made the best of friends, and been shown kindness and support from the Saint Anselm community that is truly like none other. This place will always be home to me,” Molly confessed.

To wrap up the year, the class of 2025 will attend the annual senior boat cruise on May 6, which is also the last day of classes. Saint Anselm values these traditions as a way to celebrate our senior students and thank them for choosing to grow on our campus and embrace the strong Benedictine values the school practices. We look forward to honoring these brilliant young minds at commencement on May 17, 2025.