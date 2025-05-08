Senior Send-off: Shining a light on the graduating Class of 2025

Peter McTague

The past four years of my life feel like they’ve gone by incredibly fast, and yet at the same time, I know in many ways I have become a very different person than I was when I arrived here as a freshman. I spent that summer dreading move-in, the uncertainty of it, the fear of having to make new friends, of leaving the comfort of my small hometown. I can’t say it got easier right away, although my awesome OLs and fellow orientees helped— they became my first friends, and some of them remain among my closest friends. Still, nothing happens all at once, and I spent a lot of my freshman year feeling conflicted about what I was doing here and if it was the right place for me.

Nonetheless, I continued to push myself to try, and found solace in extracurriculars, my favorite of which became Student Government, a place where I found and forged more close friendships. With each day, each week, each month, I felt more comfortable here at Saint A’s, more like I belonged, and was part of a community. I’m now happy to say that I’ve overcome much of the anxiety, uncertainty, and self-doubt I carried with me when I came, and found an incredible group of friends who mean so much to me. I don’t know if I can say I’ve found the “good life” we were asked to seek in Conversatio just yet, but I can say with confidence I’ve never felt closer to it. Thank you Saint Anselm College, thank you to the amazing faculty and staff, my friends, and the entire community, who I know are the most warm and caring group of people you could ask for when it really counts. Happy graduation, and Memento Vivere!

Molly Timberlake

Back in 2021, I truly had no idea how much my life would change by attending Saint Anselm College. Saint Anselm has become way more than a school for me, but a second home. As I entered as a business student, I was overwhelmed at the fact I was two hours away from home, intimidated by the cool upperclassmen, and worried about finding my classes. From the start, the welcoming community made the transition into college easy, realisinig that everyone is in the same boat. The turning point came when I stepped outside my comfort zone. I got involved—joining clubs, becoming an orientation leader, and running for freshman class president. I still remember walking through the halls of my freshman dorm where nearly every door was open, filled with students just as eager to make friends as I was.

The strong sense of community at Saint Anselm are things I will always treasure. From the simple act of holding doors for one another to celebrating each other’s accomplishments and offering support during life’s stressful moments—these everyday kindnesses have left a lasting impact on me.

Looking back now, I’m so thankful to my freshman-year self for embracing those challenges. The experiences I’ve had, the friendships I’ve formed, and the lessons I’ve learned have shaped who I am today. As I graduate with a degree in Communication, I’m filled with gratitude for the professors, mentors, and peers who helped guide and support me along the way. To Professor Lupo—having the privilege of taking six of your courses has been one of the highlights of my time at Saint Anselm. You’ve inspired me to follow my heart, and I’m so grateful for your constant support, encouragement, and guidance every step of the way.

Madelyn Ward

As my four years wrap up at Saint Anselm College, I am filled with gratitude, excitement, and disbelief that it’s already coming to a close. I look back at my freshman year self, scared of college, unsure of myself or what I was doing, and so sad to leave home. I remember being at Freshman Orientation hearing upperclassmen refer to Saint A’s as their “home away from home.” I recall thinking to myself, “This place is NOT my home.”

Now, four years later as graduation quickly approaches I am sure of my path and myself, thankful for everything I’ve experienced, and bittersweet about leaving a place that’s undoubtedly become “my home away from home.”

I would like to thank my professors, the Education Department, my friends, my roommates, and my family. Each of them played such an important role in getting me to this point. Whether it was allowing me to practice my lesson plans on them, helping me balance everything from school work to student teaching to hanging out in The Pub, or simply just being there, I couldn’t have done it without all their unwavering support. It really is the people who make the place.

As I begin this next chapter, I’m eager to see where it takes me. As I graduate with a degree in Elementary Education, I’m ready to take everything I’ve learned and bring it with me into my own classroom, wherever that may be. All the lessons, experiences, and values that were instilled in me during my time here are ones I hope to instill in my future students.

Saint Anselm has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m lucky to be part of a community that continues even after graduation. Thank you for everything.

Samantha Salas

As a first-generation college student, graduating is an achievement that holds deep meaning for me. Being the eldest of five siblings—all under the age of 11—I’ve always felt a strong responsibility to lead by example and set a positive path for them to follow.

My time at Saint Anselm College has been filled with unforgettable memories: laughter, tears, challenges, and triumphs. One of the most meaningful parts of my journey was serving as a Resident Assistant. Over the past four years, I had the privilege of supporting more than 120 residents—many of whom became part of my extended family. I was also proud to be a helping hand to students beyond my assigned floor, building a community across campus.

Walking through campus and being greeted by the students I’ve had the honor of helping is a feeling I’ll always cherish. And when Beezly joined me on this journey, everything got even better. Together, we supported one another and brought that same care to those around us.

If there’s one lesson I’m taking with me, it’s this: I advocated for others, and when I needed it most, others advocated for me.

Thank you, Brady 2nd Floor, for being such an important part of my story

Caroline Moran

Our very own, Caroline Moran.

Caroline has been with The Crier

since her freshman year at Saint

Anselm. She began her journey

with us as a writer, but moved up

through the years to Managing

Editor, and now works rigorously

as our News Editor. She is truly

the magic behind every issue of

The Crier, and we want to extend

our biggest congratulations and

gratitude to her.

Thinking back to the beginning

of it all, Moran says some of her

most cherished friendships started

at freshman orientation, an event

we all know and hold dear to our

hearts. “Being able to go through

college with the same people and

even rekindling friendships that

had slipped away at one point has

been so great and I feel extremely

lucky to have had the experiences

that I did,” Caroline said.

When asked about the most

valuable lessons her time at Saint

Anselm has taught her, Caro

line said that learning to enjoy

every moment was truly the

most important thing she came

across. While she holds herself to

a high academic standard, Moran

believes learning how to grow into

the person she wants to become

has been an invaluable experience

during her college years. Caroline

also reflected on the tragic losses

that the college has faced within

the last year, which she says have

taught her to make the most of her

time with the people she loves on

the hilltop.

Caroline is not yet sure where

her journey after college will

take her, but she believes that her

degree in communications has

prepared her with a wide range of

skills that can be applied to many

different jobs in the field.

“It’s hard to simply describe

how Saint Anselm has shaped me

in the last four years…The people

here and the place itself are so

special, and I have found so much

value in the sense of community

here.”