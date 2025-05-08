The student news site of Saint Anselm College

Which Saint Anselm monk would you like to see as the new pope?

Nadia Gorman, Culture Editor
May 8, 2025

Fr. Iain
“I think he’d have a great time going through all the Vatican archives because he works in the
Chapel Arts Center. He has a great eye for art!”-Hope Jensen ‘25

Fr. Jerome
“He’s funny and he’s the best. He’s really smart and would make good calls.” -Kellan Barbee ‘26

Fr. Jerome
“The Vatican always seems chaotic and Father Jerome is chaos incarnate.” -Mac Conners ‘25

Fr. Francis
“He’s awesome! It would also be cool to still keep the popal name as Francis.” -Sam Marcotte
‘27

Fr. Augustine
“He is very knowledgeable, but he is also very down to earth. I think that he would listen to his
people very well while also knowing the best way to lead them.” -Julia Smith -25

 

