Which Saint Anselm monk would you like to see as the new pope?

Fr. Iain

“I think he’d have a great time going through all the Vatican archives because he works in the

Chapel Arts Center. He has a great eye for art!”-Hope Jensen ‘25

Fr. Jerome

“He’s funny and he’s the best. He’s really smart and would make good calls.” -Kellan Barbee ‘26

Fr. Jerome

“The Vatican always seems chaotic and Father Jerome is chaos incarnate.” -Mac Conners ‘25

Fr. Francis

“He’s awesome! It would also be cool to still keep the popal name as Francis.” -Sam Marcotte

‘27

Fr. Augustine

“He is very knowledgeable, but he is also very down to earth. I think that he would listen to his

people very well while also knowing the best way to lead them.” -Julia Smith -25