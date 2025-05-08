Which Saint Anselm monk would you like to see as the new pope?

Fr. Iain
“I think he’d have a great time going through all the Vatican archives because he works in the
Chapel Arts Center. He has a great eye for art!”-Hope Jensen ‘25
Fr. Jerome
“He’s funny and he’s the best. He’s really smart and would make good calls.” -Kellan Barbee ‘26
Fr. Jerome
“The Vatican always seems chaotic and Father Jerome is chaos incarnate.” -Mac Conners ‘25
Fr. Francis
“He’s awesome! It would also be cool to still keep the popal name as Francis.” -Sam Marcotte
‘27
Story continues below advertisement
Fr. Augustine
“He is very knowledgeable, but he is also very down to earth. I think that he would listen to his
people very well while also knowing the best way to lead them.” -Julia Smith -25