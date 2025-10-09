College honors students Matt Darcy ’28 and Caroline Rogers ’25

Last academic school year, 2024, in the fall and spring semesters, two students, Matthew Darcy, class of 2028, and Caroline Rogers, class of 2025, were tragically lost to suicide. Following the tragedies, there were vigils held at the Abbey Church for both students. There have been several meaningful dedications to these students that allows the College to honor Matthew and Caroline in ways that will reflect their individual lives and support family, friends, and community who grieve their loss. On September 6, there was both a pool stick and plaque, located inside the Roger and Francine Jean Student Center Complex, that has been dedicated to Matthew Darcy, member of the class of 2028. There has also been a tree, outside the building, dedicated to Matthew. An annual pool tournament, beginning in February, will be held in Matthew’s honor. Caroline Rogers, an English major and a member of the class of 2025, was honored at her graduation weekend this past May at the Baccalaureate Mass. Caroline has been awarded a posthumous degree at Commencement. This coming Saturday, October 4, her family will be presented her degree at the dedication ceremony of the garden, located outside of the Bradley House, in her honor. In the spring of 2024, the English Department worked together, headed by Professor Meg Cronin, to plant Bleeding Heart flowers in remembrance of Caroline. In addition to this, her family has also arranged for a stone to be engraved in Caroline’s honor outside of the Gregory J. Grappone Humanities Institute. “The College has worked closely with both families, while also listening carefully to students, faculty, and staff to ensure these remembrances reflect our community and traditions with care… This thoughtful and collaborative approach is deeply important to us.” Dr Susan Gabert, Dean of Students, says about these memorials, along with listing the names of all the people who have been deeply connected to this process. From Campus Ministry to Health Services, and class officers from both the class of 2025 and class of 2028, the College has been able to ensure that each memorial and dedication reflects, not only the students’ memory, but the families wishes and the families’ love. As both a Catholic and Benedictine college, we are guided by an identity that calls us to remember every person’s dignity, to allow space to pray and reflect, and to uphold the values of community along with compassion and, importantly, hope. These memorials are expressions of this mission and identity, serving as lasting memorials of love and remembrance for both students and their families. Suicide is unfortunately a tragedy of the world we live in. Some studies report that it is a third leading cause of death in the United States, the most common age for this demographic being 15 to 24 year olds (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). 12% of college freshmen report having suicidal ideation. This is a statistic that is heavily within the range of college students. So why talk about this? A big part of prevention of suicide is awareness. It is never a joking matter, no matter the situation. Never assume you know what someone else is going through or not going through. Be aware that suicide is a sensitive topic and that many could be struggling with even just the ideation or notions of it. It is important to know that you are not isolated or alone and that there are many places, both on campus and outside of campus, where you can seek help if you are struggling. If anyone you know is struggling, including yourself, the first and most important thing to do is reach out for help. Help can even be someone who knows where to find extra assistance or resources you may need. Campus Ministry, on the upper level of the Jean Student Center, provides spaces for prayer and faith support. Health Services, on the lower level of the Jean Student Center, has a counseling team available by appointment, and a 24/7 service by phone. The phone number can be found on the Health Services website. If something ever feels like it needs immediate help or attention, the suicide hotline is a 24/7 resource to text at 988.

Story continues below advertisement