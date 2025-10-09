Country Star Zach Bryan breaks records at Michigan Stadium

Through many controversies in his recent career, singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has managed to not only keep his fame, but has considerably made his way as the top country star in the United States. On Saturday, Sept. 27, the “28” singer set a new record for the highest ticketed concert in U.S. history, leaving his fans and team with only one thing left to say…How lucky are we?! The show took place at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to Variety and Today. Bryan, just under thirty, played for a crowd of 112,408 fans, sweeping the previous 2024 record held by George Strait by more than 15,000. The country star also made history as the first artist to play at Michigan Stadium; the largest stadium in the U.S. and third largest in the world. Michigan Stadium has an official seating capacity of 107,601, but throughout its 98-year history had never hosted a concert..until Zach Bryan rolled in. Just a few songs into his performance, Bryan shouted to his crowd, “Thank you so much for the best night of my life.” During the show in Michigan, Bryan shared the stage with special guests John Mayer and the War and Treaty. Mayer, 49, expressed his gratitude for the experience on Instagram just after the show; “This weekend, I took part in the largest ticketed event in U.S. concert history, thanks to @zachlanebryan. He set a new attendance record at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Stadium. What he’s accomplished is truly phenomenal, and to share the bill with him was a real honor.” The star of the show left a comment on Mayer’s post stating that he “couldn’t have done it without him.” Bryan also commented on his record breaking show with a post to his own Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 24; “Last show of the year at Michigan Stadium this week, been the worst and best few years of my life. So ready for the chapter to end, gotta go make music fun to myself again…I’m gonna try to give it my all justa’ one more time.” The post, which was of a flyer stating that the show was sold out, served as a bittersweet goodbye to the tour that raised Bryan’s career. In October of 2024, Bryan announced the breakup of his very public relationship with Brianna LaPaglia, well known as “Brianna Chickenfry”. Shortly after, LaPaglia posted to her own Instagram Story, saying she was “really blindsided” by his announcement and needed to take a break to heal privately. The podcaster and TikTok influencer’s break did not last long; she soon followed up with public responses on her social media accounts and Podcast BFFs, describing her relationship with Zach as emotionally abusive. Bryan allegedly offered Chickenfry a $12 million NDA in efforts to silence her on the topic, which she refused. Following the public breakup drama, social media was sent into a roar over the topic. Many fellow influencers and fans took defense of LaPaglia, but the argument to separate the musician from his art stood firmly as it has with previous controversial artists such as Kanye West. Like many other ‘cancel culture’ debacles, the flame Bryan’s breakup set to TikTok and Instagram feeds slowly died down. However, the country singer was recently videotaped attempting to ignite a physical altercation with fellow country star Gavin Adcock. Bryan’s inability to keep his cool with Adcock was a result of an ongoing feud that sparked between the two in July. Bryan’s rise to fame was steep; just three years ago he was still playing small clubs and only had a few hit songs. It was likely you would have known his song “Something in the Orange,” without having any idea who he was as an artist. When he faced abuse allegations by his former girlfriend, fans and critics speculated how long-lasting his spot on the hit charts would be; an arrest in 2023 and several social media ‘beefs’ didn’t work in his favor either. In recent months, Zach’s lyric “how lucky are we” takes lead for college dorm decor and social media captions, and his spotify account has 26 million monthly listeners as of Oct. 4. After the record-breaking show at Michigan Stadium, it is clear to the public, fan or foe, that Zach has plans to go down as one of the country big dogs.

