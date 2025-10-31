Milestones, Moves, & Mirrorballs: Celebrating 20 years of DWTS

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premiered on September 16, 2025, on ABC and Disney+, marking the show’s third season to air live on both platforms simultaneously. With the series celebrating its 20th anniversary, expectations were sky-high, and so far the season has delivered on every front.

From the opening episode, several pairs immediately stood out for their poise, energy, and chemistry. According to People, the early rounds were filled with “standouts … and plenty of competitors with a lot of potential.”

One of the night’s most memorable performances came from wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his professional partner Witney Carson, who performed a lively jive to “Born to Be Wild.” The judges praised Irwin’s energy and commitment, giving the pair one of the top scores of the evening and setting the stage for him as a potential front-runner.

Others have also grabbed the audience’s attention. Internet influencer Alix Earle surprised viewers with her natural rhythm, while Olympian Jordan Chiles brought her precision into every routine. Both contestants have left strong impressions with audiences and judges alike, making fans eager to see how they’ll perform as the competition intensifies.

Week two brought the first real shake-up of the season with the “One Hit Wonders” theme. The episode was packed with upbeat nostalgia, but it ended on a somber note as host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that it would be a double elimination night.

After a tense round of voting, the two contestants sent home were actor Corey Feldman and former NBA player Baron Davis, both landing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

While the scoreboard reflects the judges’ opinions, Dancing with the Stars has always been just as much about audience connection, and few contestants have captured that spirit, like comedian Andy Richter.

At 58, the comedian and actor isn’t the season’s strongest technical dancer, but his personality and charm have earned him a devoted fan base. Despite consistently low scores, Andy continues to advance week after week, proving that heart and humor can sometimes outweigh perfect posture. Now moving into Week Six, Richter’s continued presence has become one of the show’s most talked-about storylines.

Meanwhile, veteran judge Carrie Ann Inaba has found herself in the middle of fan backlash this year. Viewers have criticized her scoring choices, particularly regarding her tendency to deduct points for minor errors.

Inaba responded gracefully to the criticism, posting on Instagram: “That’s what makes our show great. You have a say in the matter. We want you to vote for what you love and believe in.” Her statement resonated with fans and highlighted one of the show’s enduring strengths.

Week five’s “Dedication Night” remains one of the emotional high points of the season. Each celebrity dedicated their dance to someone meaningful in their life, pairing heartfelt stories with beautifully chosen songs.

The ballroom was filled with touching moments, but one that stood out was actress Danielle Fishel’s performance, dedicated to her longtime mentor William Daniels, beloved by fans as Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World. Daniels even joined Fishel on stage, bringing a wave of nostalgia and heartfelt emotion that left many viewers, and the judges, misty-eyed.

In keeping with the night’s sentimental tone, no couples were eliminated, allowing everyone to bask in the spirit of gratitude and storytelling.

After the emotional intensity of Dedication Night, Dancing with the Stars turned up the spectacle for week six: Wicked Night. Director of the film, Jon M. Chu joined the panel as a special guest judge.

The night’s choreography leaned into theatrical storytelling, featuring smoke effects, emerald lighting, and enchanting costumes. Contestants performed to iconic songs from the musical, including “Defying Gravity” and “Dancing Through Life.”

It was also a historic week, two couples earned the first 10s of the season. Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas received a 10 for their dazzling quickstep to “Popular,” earning cheers from the live audience. Later in the night, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed a stunning rumba to “For Good,” earning matching 10s and emotional praise from the judges.

The performances marked a major turning point, signaling that the competition had officially reached a new level of excellence.

As Season 34 moves into its second half, the stakes continue to rise. Fans can expect new theme nights, tougher choreography, and perhaps more surprises from the judges’ table. With favorites like Robert Irwin and Jordan Chiles battling for the top, and Andy Richter still charming his way through each round, this season is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable and entertaining in Dancing with the Stars history.

Twenty years in, the show still proves that when music, movement, and a little magic collide, the results can be nothing short of spectacular. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which pair will take home the mirrorball.