Paying to tailgate for Family Weekend? Really?

The Saint Anselm campus has had a major issue with parking since the beginning of the academic year. A part of this is attributed to the increasing sizes of each graduation class, with the current freshman and sophomore classes being the biggest on record. This issue has spewed across campus, with even seniors having to park either in the south lot due to first year parking stubbornness or park illegally in places they aren’t allowed to. Now, with family weekend coming, the college has implemented a plan for parking. That plan is to charge families to tailgate. This is something that is nothing short of annoying and frustrating for everyone. Tailgating family weekend is a highlight for many students, but charging families to do so is not the wisest thing to do. While it is understandable to have a specific space to park to tailgate, it isn’t right to add yet another price tag to something that simply did not need one. The parking system on the Hilltop needs to be changed. If there aren’t going to be new lots or places to park available, then the simple solution is to limit the amount of freshman passes given out. That way it opens up the south lot. I am sure there are going to be people that aren’t going to like hearing that but realistically it is the only solution for the future if there isn’t going to be any additions to the campus in terms of parking. We as a community need to have a serious conversation about this matter because if we get another massive class in the class of 2030, we aren’t going to fit everyone in terms of parking.

