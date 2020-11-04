Nail-biter election still uncertain, both campaigns hold out

As the sun rose across the East Coast, there is still no winner in 2020 Presidential Election. Despite his assertion that he had won at a 2:30 a.m. press conference, President Donald Trump has not secured victory.

Both candidates have a path victory still and former Vice President Joe Biden needs to win Michigan and Wisconsin, both states that appear to be going his way as of 11 o’clock this morning. In New Hampshire, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Representatives Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, and Governor Chris Sununu have all won their reelections.

Down south, in Massachusetts, Ed Markey will be going back to the Senate and Right to Repair has been passed by a strong majority, 75.1%. To the east, Susan Collins is winning as of 11 a.m. but the Associated Press has yet to call the race, citing Maine’s rank-choice voting.

Nationally, Republicans have maintained control over the Senate, though they are losing Colorado and Arizona but gaining Alabama. Additionally, Democrats have maintained their lead in the House of Representatives. This story will be updated as more information comes in.