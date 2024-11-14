Firefighters from 8 towns battle ‘O-Zone’ fire

The Saint Anselm College community was rocked this past weekend when a mass brush fire came ablaze at “O-zone” by Father Benedict Court or “Uppers”. The fire occurred in the late evening of Friday November 8 and into the early hours of the next morning. The size of the fire was the equivalent of a 4 alarm fire.

Due to the sheer size of the fire, several other fire departments were called in to fight the flames. Various departments included Manchester, Goffstown, Bedford, Auburn, Hooksett, Merrimack, New Boston, and Pembroke.

The eight department crew were fighting the dangerous fire till around 4:15 in the morning on Saturday November 9. What made the fire especially dangerous was the high winds speeds and dry air which led to the fire to spread fast. Investigators have determined that the fire was started from a fire pit nearby.

The fire has left the community in shock and has left more questions than answers. Director of Campus Safety Scott Dunn released a statement Saturday morning, reminding Anselmians of the dangers and the consequences of fire usage on campus. “As a reminder, state law prohibits kindling fires without a permit. Given the current high fire danger, no permits have been issued by authorities. Please be aware that having a fire pit or any open flames without authorization is not only against campus policy but also unlawful” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dunn included a warning to students that lingering smoke would be in the area while firefighters put out the remaining embers of the fire. He also reminded the community about the strict guidelines when it comes to fires on campus. “No Open Flames: Fire pits, campfires, and other open flames are strictly prohibited on campus. Report Hazards Promptly: If you observe any fire hazards, smoke, or smell of burning, notify Campus Safety immediately. Stay Alert: For your safety and the well-being of others, follow all posted fire safety guidelines and any instructions from campus officials” the statement said.

However, there is an investigation underway as to who the perpetrators of the fire were. While there have been rumors across the community as to who caused the fire, Goffstown police are actively looking for those responsible for this out of control blaze.