Anselmian alumna becomes youngest press secretary in U.S. history

A Saint Anselm alumna is about to take on a central role in the White House. Karoline Leavitt ‘19, was named President Elect Donald Trump’s press secretary for his incoming administration.

Leavitt most recently served as the Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, with many anticipating she would be offered the White House position, though her name was in consideration alongside numerous others including Alina Habba, a lawyer who acted as a spokesperson during Trump’s New York fraud trial.

The 27-year-old Atkinson, NH native’s promotion to White House Press Secretary makes her the youngest to ascend to the prestigious office, beating Ron Ziegler, President Richard Nixon’s press secretary, who was 29 when he was offered the job.

This accomplishment is another milestone for Leavitt, who was the first Gen-Z Republicans to win a House of Representatives primary when she ran for congress right here in Manchester’s CD-1 in 2022.

This marks a storied step in not only Leavitt’s career, but also for Saint Anselm College, as the former student, who attributes much of her success to the opportunities she had at the college and at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, will become the mouthpiece of the Trump administration.

During her time at Saint Anselm, she studied politics and communications, and played on the women’s softball team, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the Hilltop.

In his press release distributed on Nov. 15, Trump stated, “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator.”

In her packed career as a young woman, Leavitt previously worked as Assistant Press Secretary under Kayleigh McEnany during the first Trump administration and the Communications Director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who, within the past week, has been offered the role of Ambassador to the United Nations.

Leavitt most recently visited her alma mater in March of 2023, giving advice to NHIOP student ambassadors, saying, “I would not be standing here talking to you as your speaker…if it had not been for attending Saint A’s.”