Students reflect on insightful Anselmian B.R.E.A.K. trips

As students return to campus after a short spring break, they come with stories to share about the memories they made over the past week. There is one group in particular that seems to have come back with mementos that will last them a lifetime.

Each year through Campus Ministry, students are invited to make the most of their intercessions by joining them for a service trip. Anselmian B.R.E.A.K. embraces the core values that Saint Anselm College is built around: Benedictine, Reflection, Education, Advocacy, Kinship. This past spring break, Campus Ministry sent one group of ten students to Re-Member, a volunteer organization on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Working alongside the Oglala Lakota people, participants engaged in construction and rebuilding public and community buildings with the Re-Member staff leaders. Students helped by cutting firewood, making bunk beds, and preparing gardens. Every evening, there was a time to reflect on the experiences both individually and as a group, with prayer, worship, and discussion.

For one of the group leaders, Anna Gaby ‘25, the themes of serving others and education was a highlight of the trip. She shared a quote by Rachel Naomi Remen that was said to participants during Morning Wisdom: “Helping, fixing, and serving represent three different ways of seeing life. When you help, you see life as weak. When you fix, you see life as broken. When you serve, you see life as whole. Fixing and helping may be the work of the ego, and service the work of the soul.”

Each day, students heard from the Oglala speakers and were able to learn about their culture and history. This technology-free experience allowed participants to disconnect while engaging further with the community. Trying to not take anything for granted and taking a step back is what stands out the most to all of the participants. They will all continue to implement this new mindset throughout their lives, transforming their time back on campus.

Fiona Hutchison ‘25 explained how this time taught her, “the importance of slowing down, that serving is to see life as a whole, and to listen carefully to the wisdom and opportunity found in the act of helping.”

Mackenzie Mendoza ‘25 especially enjoyed spending time with new friends and getting to meet people. “There was a lot of opportunity to engage with people, as we were off of our phones,” she added.

A commonality amongst all of the participants is what they will be taking with them back on campus. Although what they personally take away from their time on the Reservation was unique to them, they were all equally impacted by the experience.

The Campus Minister for Peace and Justice, Hannah Bleggi, expanded on what the B.R.E.A.K. program entails, and how it relates to the work of Campus Ministry. She is the coordinator of the trips, arranging with the site leaders and completing behind the scenes work that goes into making them happen. However, while Hannah oversees the programs, the student leaders of the trips are expected to do the majority of the planning and coordination, allowing them to learn valuable skills

. Bleggi shared how, “Some sites have more explicitly religious themes to them, but all of them have a very strong element of justice and social work.” You do not have to be affiliated with a religion to attend or to feel welcome on the intercession experiences, either. This program is one that, “accepts students who are Catholic, who are of any other faith denomination, or who are not associated with a faithful denomination,” says Hannah. Applications for B.R.E.A.K. leaders have now closed, but participant applications will be opening back up in the Fall. Campus Ministry hopes to see you there!