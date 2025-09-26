Tragedy at the altar; Shooting at Nashua country club

On the evening of September 20, 2025, what began as a joyful wedding celebration at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, ended in chaos and tragedy when a gunman opened fire, killing one man and wounding two others. The shooting occurred roughly thirty-five minutes south of Saint Anselm College, startling students and community members alike due to its close proximity to campus. Authorities confirmed that the suspect, 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau, a former employee of the country club, was quickly apprehended and charged with second-degree murder. Police located and detained him within half an hour of the shooting. Investigators noted that Nadeau had previously worked at Sky Meadow until about a year ago, though it remains unclear whether he left voluntarily or he was fired. Officials also reported that there is no known connection between the victims and the shooter, leaving the motive uncertain.Attorney John Formella does not believe that this was a hate-motivated attack. He said that Nadeau appeared to be trying to create chaos inside of the establishment as he was heard yelling remarks, including “Free Palestine.” This violent incident came only weeks after Nadeau had stood before a judge, promising to stay out of trouble in exchange for having earlier assault charges dropped. As gunfire erupted, several bystanders acted courageously to protect those around them. Among them was 59-year-old Robert DeCesare, who was dining with his family at the country club. Witnesses say DeCesare lunged at the shooter in an attempt to shield his loved ones and others nearby. He was fatally shot during this confrontation, dying as a hero. Wedding guests also played a critical role in shortening the attack. One attendee reportedly struck Nadeau over the head with a chair, forcing him to drop his weapon. Dazed and bloodied, the suspect then fled the scene, where he was soon located and taken into custody. On September 22, 2025, a brief court hearing was held in regards to the matter. Nadeau appeared through a video link from the Hillsborough County jail, waiving his formal arraignment on the second-degree murder charge, and was scheduled for a probable cause hearing on October 1. Other than confirming that he understood the judge’s orders, Nadeau said hardly anything else during the brief hearing. Following the hearing, prosecutors say that within 90 days of his imprisonment, additional charges will be filed against him. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses at this time. The shooting has rattled both Nashua residents and members of the broader Saint Anselm community. The incident’s proximity to the college campus has left many students shaken. Vishal Velevan ‘28 works in depth with neighborhoods surrounding campus with his outreach through the Meelia Center. He shared, “this is such a shocking act of violence, especially in a community that I work so closely with.” For students like Vishal, who regularly build connections with local residents, the news feels personal. The tightness of the bonds between campus and the broader community are being made known in these trying time. That unease has become a common sentiment across campus. Students expressed a heightened sense of vulnerability in response to the violence, shaken by the reality that such events can occur just beyond the spaces they consider safe and familiar. Eliana Romero ‘27 shared how, “it’s devastating to know that gun violence played into a community like Nashua. My prayers go out to everyone affected by this.” She elaborated: “Especially with recent events in our country, like school shootings and political violence.” Together, their voices highlight a growing awareness among students of how local tragedies intertwine with larger national issues. The shock is not only about proximity, but also about what it signals: that no community feels entirely untouched by the ripple effects of violence.

Story continues below advertisement