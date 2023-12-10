Governor Asa Hutchinson: Butter pecan

JA: So, first question, super important. You can take as much time as you want to think about it. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?



AH: Favorite flavor of ice cream would be- I’m trying to think of what you call it, actually- butter pecan.



JA: That’s exactly what Marianne Williamson said. Actually, I asked you this question when you were here for Politics and Eggs, but I’ll ask it again. What’s in the water in Little Rock? Why have so many Arkin… Arkansans or Arkansawyers?

AH: Either way, but Arkansans is more frequent.

JA: Alright. Why have so many Arkansans, in recent decades, run for president?



AH: You know, it’s just the nature of Arkansas. I mean, you mentioned hoping for a Fulbright scholarship. I mean, Arkansans have always helped shape the world, whether you’re looking at, you know, a Fulbright Scholar, you’re looking at Sam Walton, you’re looking at Don Tyson. There are global enterprises in the state and also in the political arena. And so we’re very proud of the fact that we have an understanding of the larger impact that someone can have in business and in politics coming from a small state. And I think it’s also the nature of politics in Arkansas that it’s one one-on-one, it is retail, it is look him in the eye and shake their hand, and get their vote. And I think that translates as they go out of Arkansas and campaign in places like New Hampshire.



JA: Okay. Thank you. You won the governorship from a Democrat in what’s become a fairly red-leaning state. I was wondering if you had any thoughts about the Kentucky gubernatorial race where a Republican’s running to unseat a Democrat in what’s become a fairly red state.



AH: Daniel Cameron. Great candidate, running a very good campaign. And I think he’s got a good shot at winning, and he should win because it is a red state, even though you’re going against a Democrat governor. So it’s an illustration of the contrast between the candidates, the different viewpoints, their approach to government and taxes, and freedom. So, I’m optimistic. I’m hopeful about it. And you know, the key is that you don’t turn off voters by being too closely tied to Donald Trump. I think that’s a negative. But I think Daniel Cameron’s run a good balance there.



JA: Okay. Well, that’s a great lead in to my next question. It seems like Republican governors, in particular, have had a fairly rocky relationship with the former president. Is that something specific to the office of a governor?



AH: I think the answer is yes. That’s really a good observation you have. Because you look at, you know, members of Congress and the Senate, they seem to line up behind Donald Trump, and they seem to have a greater fear of retribution from him. And I think governors show more independence; they have more confidence in their leadership. That, you know, our success is not dependent upon a relationship with Donald Trump. It’s about, you know, doing things within the state, governing well, and solving problems. And so I think there is something there. Governors also saw Donald Trump up close and personal during the pandemic and saw his inconsistencies, his pushing for sheltering in place and shutting down things, and governors rebelled then, and that reflected their independence, and I was one of those. So, I think it reflects that governors stand on their own more than relying upon a relationship with the former president.



JA: Thank you. Now, a little bit more about your experience: you were head of the DEA. Do you have any advice for Saint Anselm’s criminal justice majors?



AH: Stick with it. We need you is my advice, and it’s a great career path. It’s very rewarding because you’re solving crime. You’re supporting the rule of law. And there’s not a more critical time to support and make our criminal justice system work well for everyone. It is under incredible scrutiny right now. But it’s also never been more important than right now. And it’s a convergence of new technologies in law enforcement with the standard, the common historic human element in law enforcement. And so it’s a very exciting career path. I just urge everyone to stick with it and remember how incredible of an important agency the DEA is. It’s a good career opportunity for you.



JA: Thank you. Some of the other Republican candidates have spoken about sending US troops south of the border to stop drug cartels. You have probably more experience with Mexico than anyone else in the race. Do you have any thoughts about that proposed policy?



AH: They are selling something that sounds good to people but don’t make much sense under analysis. You don’t invade another sovereign country. And that’s what it would be if you’re sitting military in Mexico without their agreement in partnership, and so, certainly, you want to use the military for supporting our border security efforts. But you don’t send them into Mexico without a partnership with that country. And the cartels would be public enemy number one under my administration, but I’ve proven that while I was head of the DEA that you can work in partnership with Mexico and go after the cartels because we did it successfully. When I was head of the DEA and President Vincente Fox was president of Mexico, and you’ve got to build that trust, and you’ve got to maybe use some economic pressure to get their cooperation. But cartels would be a target. And we have to go after them on their side of the border, in partnership with Mexico.



JA: Somewhat related. The opioid crisis has hit so many families in America, and it has had a political influence on people’s view of immigration and law and order issues. However, it hasn’t really emerged as a motivating vote-getter thus far. Do you have any idea of why that might be?

AH: Well, I think it’s I think it’s an issue that is on everyone’s mind. I mean, you’re right here in New Hampshire. If you walk down the streets of Manchester, you’re going to see evidence of opioid abuse. What it means to the community and what it means to the individual lives, and people care about it. Then it’s impacted so many individual families that it’s hard to go far without having a personal story you hear. So I think it is a very big issue. I’ve addressed it twice here in New Hampshire with meetings with local law enforcement, with the Chief of Police in Nashua, and then also, most recently, in Manchester, with a number of chiefs talking about both the mental health crisis but also the Fentanyl crisis that we have. One of the things that I said that I would do as president is to elevate the Office of Drug Control, often called the drug czar, elevate that to a cabinet position, which it was historically, but it was demoted. And I would elevate that position because I want to send a signal that opioid abuse and drug addiction issues in our country are a major priority of mine as president.



JA: How are you getting around on the campaign trail between states? On a much lighter note.



AH: You mean the mode of travel? [JA: Yes.] Commercial aircraft, primarily in coach, and the lowest cost transportation I could find.

JA: Last question. The campaign trail is busy. I know you’re a religious man. Have you found time to go to church while you’re campaigning?



AH: I have. Every once in a while, I miss, but I don’t like it. This next Sunday, this coming Sunday, I’ll be in Iowa, and I’ve made arrangements to go to a local church there. And I’ve been here in New Hampshire to some of the local churches here. Went to a Lutheran church here and I trust there’ll be more opportunities. So, we do try to get to church on Sunday when I can even know I’m on the road.