For my final entry for “Tales from Tuscania” , I have been asked to reflect on my overall experience studying abroad. I have tried so many new things, met some great new friends, and have visited some truly fantastic places.

Trying new things while studying abroad was always my intention, but I could not have imagined doing what I have experienced. For reference, I am a bit of a picky eater so trying new food items has been a particular challenge for me, but with the help of my friends I have tried some traditional Italian food and liquor. While I do not like all of it, some things have been pretty good, and some, like the mozzarella balls from the local formaggeria, have been stellar, and a great addition to my grocery list.

I have also not exclusively been trying new food items. Studying abroad is filled with new experiences that can be challenging to navigate but very rewarding. The most obvious new experience I had was solo traveling. Solo traveling can be very daunting, especially as a young American student, but it is a really rewarding process. For starters, you get to pick where you want to go and plan what you want to do there without outside influence. This led to me taking a weekend trip to Disneyland Paris and going on spring break in the United Kingdom, where I visited places like Loch Ness, Edinburgh Castle, the British Museum, and more.

That being said, I still prefer traveling with friends at the college age. There is nothing like seeing the sights of cities like Prague, London, Rome, Munich and Florence, and then dancing the night away with your friends at legendary dance clubs. Being young and traveling Europe in a group has honestly been one of the best experiences of my life and is why I recommend studying abroad so heartily. You may visit these places down the line but never when you are this young with people as young as you.

Lastly, I have to talk about Tuscania and my experience here in this lovely town. Everyone has been extremely welcoming. I personally love the different pizza places here, and I am a regular at the supermarket. Beyond that, the new friends I have made this semester are easily the highlights of my year and possibly my time at Saint A’s. I will remember my time in Tuscania for the rest of my life.