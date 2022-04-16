Hawks softball gets red hot coming into the season’s final stretch

The Hawks Softball team headed down to the South side of campus on Sunday, April 10 to take on their cross town rivals, the Southern New Hampshire University Penman in a weekend doubleheader, on a warm spring afternoon. The Hawks entered the day looking to extend their six game win streak, which began against Pace University on March 27.

In game one, Haile Hicks took the mound for the Hawks. The sophomore entered the contest with an 11-2 record on the season. Hicks had a strong outing, pitching a complete game, allowing no run, limiting the Penman to only two hits in the contest, gaining her twelfth win of the season.

One notable performance at the plate was by Freshman Ava Caputo. In four trips to the plate, Captuo recorded three hits, including opening the scoring for the Hawks with an RBI single in the third. Later in the game, she would drive home another run with a double to left field.

Also in the third inning, Sophomore Gracie O’Hara would single, driving Caputo and Junior Kate Irwin home, pushing the lead to three. Due to an error on the play, O’Hara would end up on second base.

Later in the inning, Senior Bre Klaiber would step to the plate. Klaiber would go on to hit a two run home run to center field, to extend the Hawks lead to five.

After the fourth, neither team would score, leading the Hawks to a 6-0 victory heading into game two, extending the win streak to seven games.

Game two between the Hawks and the Penmen was a pitchers duel. Freshman Sophia DiPippo took the start in Game two for Saint Anselm. DiPippo would go on to allow only a single earned run in the contest, on six hits.

The Hawks had a relatively quiet game at the plate. Freshman Stephanie Tardugno and Sophomore Brianna Belisle would be the only Hawks to record hits in the contest.

Neither team would plate across a run, until the seventh inning. The Penman recorded an RBI single in the top of the seventh, giving them the late lead in the game. The Hawks headed into the bottom half of the inning, hoping to tie and steal another win from SNHU. However, the bats were unable to generate a run, giving the Penman a 1-0 victory.

On the Day, the Hawks and the Penman would split the double header, each grabbing a game. Saint Anselm moved to 14-11 on the season, while SNHU would move to .500, with a 13-13 record on the season.

This Hawks team understands the importance of working hard and playing together, especially during such a long season. “I think our mentality is to give our best, whether it is practice, lift, or a game. We always bring positive energy and we are a very enthusiastic team, which we use to motivate one another,” said Junior outfielder, Lauren Moran.

Strong leadership is also essential for a team’s success. College sports are a whole different level, and it’s the job of the veteran players to help the young players adapt to the game.

“I think it’s beneficial to our underclassmen to have such a large group of juniors and seniors. Coming into college is already a huge adjustment, and playing sports can add a lot of stress and uncertainty. Our team is a very close knit group, and we support one another on and off the field. Working as a team in every aspect of the game allows us to better each other,” said Moran.

With 16 games left in the season, the Hawks will continue their homestand, as Saint Michael’s College will roll into town. Hopefully the Hawks will be able to continue the hot streak they have been on as of late, as the season begins to wind down and the NE-10 playoffs loom in the near future.