Scottie Scheffler proves world #1 rank, winning the 2022 Masters

The top-rated golfer in the world, USA’s Scottie Scheffler, solidified his claim as #1 by winning golf’s biggest major tournament, The Masters.

On Sunday afternoon April 10, Scheffler sunk the biggest putt of his life, forever etching him in golf history and placing him in the world’s most prestigious club of golfers. Going into the 18th hole, Scheffler held a massive six-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy. This big cushion for Scheffler meant the whole world knew he had already won.

Even with the safe lead, the massive pressure of The Masters showed its true colors as Scheffler botched two easy putts that he normally sinks. Nonetheless, Scheffler laughed off his misses and buried his next shot. He recorded a double bogey on hole 18 but still finished the tournament -10, beating out McIlroy’s -7 finish.

Augusta National Golf Club hosts The Masters, and it’s the only major title that’s held on the same course each year. This means that there are few courses in the world with as much golf history as Augusta, dating all the way back to when The Masters started in 1934. The Masters takes place in April — four rounds and 72 holes of golf at the highest level on the planet. The actual course remains the same, but the pin locations of the holes change from day to day.

Putting on that green Masters jacket is something every golfer dreams of. And by many it is considered the single biggest achievement a golfer can reach during their career, the pinnacle of the golf world. But winning The Masters is no easy feat. Even some of the very best golfers have had no luck in Augusta.

Greg Norman is the poster child for Masters’ misery. He finished second in three Masters tournaments. Norman held leads going into the final round in 1986 and 1996, but he couldn’t hang on either year. And in 1987, Norman faced heartbreak again in a three-way, sudden-death playoff where eventual winner, Larry Mize, hit his legendary birdie.

Rory McIlroy has won three of golf’s fabled Grand Slam events, but, like Norman, hasn’t been able to hoist The Masters trophy yet. He had his best Masters performance this year, finishing in second place by only a few strokes. While he didn’t win, McIlroy has to be pleased with his second-place effort, as he had one of the greatest single rounds in Masters history on Sunday.

He shot a 64 and was -8 in the final round. The best ever single round in the Masters is a 63, only one stroke better than McIlroy. McIlroy’s huge Sunday comeback propelled him from 9th place and +1 after round three to -7 and runner-up. McIlroy’s next best Masters outing was his fourth place finish in 2015. McIlroy is 32 and getting into the later part of his career, but if 2022 is any measure, he looks primed to make a few more runs at the coveted Masters title.

Cameron Smith came into Sunday in second place at -6, just three strokes behind Scheffler. But Smith had an off final day. Holes 11, 12 and 13 are known as “Amen Corner” because they all have water hazards and prove to be a tough stretch for most golfers — leaving them praying to the heavens. Smith was looking very solid, sinking a huge birdie on 11, putting him at -7. But hole 12 proved to be the turning point, as Smith plunked his first shot short into the water. He would double bogey the hole, and he never recovered. Smith should still be happy with his overall play, as he finished tied for third with Shane Lowry.

Scheffler has already made his mark on the sport of golf at the young age of 25. Scheffler has won four out of his last six tournaments, and now he has his first major tournament win with a green Masters jacket hanging in his closet. Be on the lookout for Scheffler to continue his hot streak into the PGA Championship starting in mid May.