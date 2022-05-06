Celtics and Bucks series tied 1-1 in the conference semifinals

The Celtics prepare for game 3 against the Bucks on Saturday May 7.

The 2022 NBA playoffs are currently underway, and only eight teams remain. This is shaping up to be a very entertaining close to this year of hoops.

So far there have been no surprises in the playoffs. In both the eastern and western conferences, the top four seeds all advanced from the first round.

Now in the western conference semifinals, top-seeded Phoenix Suns take on the #4 seeded Dallas Mavericks, and the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors clash in the high-powered 2-3 matchup. In the eastern conference, top-seeded Miami Heat and #4 seeded Philadelphia 76ers battle it out, and the Boston Celtics hold the #2 seed, facing off against the #3 seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets four games to none in the first round. Despite the lopsided series, the actual games were much closer and more competitive. Announcers were calling this series an instant classic after the Celtics won game 1 115-114.

Star forward Jayson Tatum hit a game winning buzzer beater shot after spinning off of ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving. Tatum had 31 points on the night. Star guard Jaylen Brown added 23 points, and Al Horford and Marcus Smart each scored 20 points.

The Celtics won game 2 114-107 and won game 3 109-103, behind Tatum’s 39 points. The Celtics were able to complete the sweep, winning game 4 116-112, despite superstar Kenvin Durant’s 39 points.

In the second round, the Celtics are now tied 1-1 in a back and forth series against the Bucks. The Bucks took game 1 from the Celtics in TD Garden 101-89. Star guard Jrue Holiday was the x-factor for the Bucks.

Normally Holiday is praised for his gritty defense, as he earned all-defensive first team honors this season. But Holiday led the way with 25 points.

The Celtics’ pair of young stars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both struggled to spark any offense. The dynamic duo combined for just 33 points, and each of them shot around 30% from the field – very subpar for the Jays.

Game 2 was a different story for the beantown boys. The Celtics beat the Bucks very comfortably 109-86. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo put in solid work with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

But the Bucks had no answer for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown finished with a game high 30 points, and Tatum was right on his tracks with 29.

Brown was red hot early on, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and 25 in the first half. Grant Williams also added some big time scoring off the bench, with 21 points.

Stud defender Marcus Smart was unable to play in game 2 for the C’s due to a thigh injury. It’s very impressive that the Celtics were able to win so convincingly, considering the energy that Smart brings.

Smart is a pest on the defensive end, and he won the NBA’s defensive player of the year award. Smart is expected to return for game 3, which should be a relief to Celtics fans because he is vitally important for the team’s success.

Game 3 of this very competitive series is set to tip off on Saturday May 7 in Milwaukee. Be sure to tune in and see if the Celtics can keep their momentum rolling.