Patriots look to bounce back this week after a slow 1-3 start

The Patriots have a lot of work to do to pull themselves out of their 1-3 record so far. Miami pulled an impressive first win considering their recent change in coaches and signing Tyreek Hill onto a 120-million-dollar deal.

Hill had a promising first game. He ended with 94 yards, 12 targets and eight catches. The Dolphins also have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for his second NFL season. He broke an NFL rookie record last season with 104 receptions last season, which earned him MVP honors on the team. Waddle scored the Dolphins a 42 yard touchdown at the end of the second quarter. The wide receiver had a total of 4 catches and 69 yards.

Mac Jones did complete 21 of his 30 passes in Week one’s game, resulting in 213 yards. However, the quarterback received pressure all throughout the game and was sacked twice by the end of the first half. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had the best numbers of the game. Meyers had four receptions amounting to 55 yards, and two third down catches. Running back Damien Harris held the team’s number on spot in terms of yards. Harris had 48 yards with 9 attempts.

The team’s only touchdown was caught by running back Ty Montgomery. Montgomery scored in the middle of the third quarter, when the team was already down 17-0. The touchdown was a short pass thrown by Jones. Despite being tripped after catching the pass, Montgomery had enough room in the red zone to roll into the end zone and score.

The Patriots were feeling a serious hole when it came to cornerbacks considering they traded Stephon Gilmore, and J.C Jackson’s departure to free agency. Coach Bill Belichick commented on the teams follow through and finishing abilities after the game. “We got into their territory.. We got in there six, seven times and it was seven points. So we’ve got to do a better job of finishing.”

One of two sacks against Jones happened late in the fourth quarter of the game, and was particularly rough. Though he finished the game, Jones wasn’t available for questions afterwards. The quarterback was seen almost immediately after the game being brought into X-Rays. Shortly after that, it was said that Jones had a back injury, but no other information was provided.

The Patriots played the Steelers this Sunday for their second game of the season. Fortunately, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones recovered from the back injury sustained in last week’s game. Jones was back to starting for the team this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers started their quarterback, Mitch Trubisky.

The team was able to come off their loss, repair their holes in the offensive line, and walk away from the week with a win of 17-14. A star player from this week’s game was Nelson Agholor. Agholor racked up 110 yards, six interceptions and scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Meyers continued to make a positive impact earning 9 receptions totaling 95 yards.

Unlike usual Patriots fashion, the team did not get any receptions from their tight ends the entire game. This can be seen in many different lights but it is important to note that the receivers finally were able to get in on the plays, and certainly held up their end.

While the offense definitely had its stars, the best takeaway from the game was the Patriots’ defense. They kept the Steelers to less than 100 yards running and also came away with three sacks.

Week two’s improvement did not last long when the Pats lost their first home game against the Ravens. However, this game contained noticeable improvement in comparison to the first loss against the Dolphins. Both teams put up a good offensive front, with the Pats scoring three times with two field goals and the Ravens scoring 5 with one field goal.

The game ended 37-26. Following Folk’s 35yd field goal in the second quarter, Jones got a 3yd run resulting in a touchdown. In the third quarter Damien Harris scored off of a 2yd run bringing the score to 14-20 and putting New England in the lead for the first, and only, time during that game.

The Patriots final touchdown was made early in the fourth quarter off a failed two point conversion pass. Rhamondre Stevenson got the one yard run. There was no shortage of hard work and dedication in week 3, but it ultimately came down to the ten points the team gave up in the third quarter and the slow start they had in the first.

This week’s game, however, was the closest one yet. The Patriots faced the Packers at Green Bay, and managed to play into overtime. The team was missing starting quarterback Mac Jones due to an ankle injury he sustained in week 3.

Replacement QB Brian Hoyer started in place of Jones. Nick Folk got the game started with a 37yd field goal, making him the only scorer for the first quarter. By the end of the first quarter Hoyer left the game with a head injury, leaving QB3 Bailey Zappe to finish out the last 3 quarters.

With seconds left to the first half, Jack Jones caught a 40 yard pick 6, bringing the half time score to 10-7. DeVante Parker caught a 25 yard pass from Zappe, returning the lead to the Patriots. But with five seconds left in the third, Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby buried a 38yd field goal to tie up the game once again.

Damien Harris scored early in the fourth quarter breaking the tie once again. But by the end of the quarter the teams were 24-24 and heading into overtime. Overtime ended quickly when Packers kicker Crosby scored a 31yd field goal, bringing the final score to 27-24.

It isn’t definite which QB will be playing for the Patriots come week 5, but the hope is that everyone will be healthy and ready to start pulling themselves out of the slump they’ve been in. The Patriots are set to play the Detroit Lions at Gillette on Sunday, October 9 @ 1pm.