Track & field program, new facility coming for 2023-2024 season

2023 will be a historic year for Saint Anselm College with the emergence of four new varsity sports and a state-of-the-art track & field facility on campus.

Saint Anselm College is set for the addition of men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field as official varsity sports. This is a huge milestone for Saint Anselm athletics, and the school will now offer an all-time high 23 varsity sports.

Peter Early was recently hired as the new director of track & field and cross country for the Hawks in late August. Early holds a very successful and reputable career in collegiate cross country and track & field thus far. He has been involved in Division II track & field for just over a decade, beginning his career at Merrimack College in 2010-11.

In 2018, Early would then spend three seasons as the head cross country and track & field coach at Crocker University. In 2021, he took the helm at Assumption College as the head cross country and track & field coach before finding his way to the Hilltop.

Early is ecstatic to be the first-ever director of the Saint Anselm cross country and track & field program, and he can’t wait for the new facility coming to campus for the 2023-2024 season.

“Having an on-campus facility is a huge deal for our school, as it not only allows our student-athletes a place to practice, but allows us to host meets and eventually championships right here on the Hilltop,” said Early.

The new facility will have the whole package. It will feature an eight-lane track around a turf field, with stands for fan seating. The facility will also have lights, which will allow for more evening sporting events to take place on campus. The men’s and women’s soccer teams will also practice and play on the brand new turf field.

“In general, at the collegiate level, all of the athletes who run cross country also typically compete in indoor and outdoor track and we foresee that being the case here as well,” said Early.

The members of the men’s and women’s cross country teams are very excited and appreciative of the new complex as well. This complex will not only help progress the careers of our student-athletes, but it will also diversify the athletic events that Saint Anselm athletics can offer.

“The cross country team feels very grateful to have the opportunity to be able to participate in a brand new track and field program. Having an outdoor season is going to keep people motivated throughout all three seasons, and we are excited to see the team grow,” said Trevor Scopelites, junior men’s cross country runner.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be able to compete in another season outside of fall cross country. I’m excited to meet all the new recruits coming to the track & field team and how the new facility will affect attention towards Saint Anselm in general,” said Nora Conway, sophomore women’s cross country runner.

“I’m excited about being able to compete and train for all three seasons now like the rest of the cross country and track & field teams in the NE-10. It will help make us more competitive and bridge the gap between some of the other top teams in the conference,” said Josh Nottebart, junior men’s cross country runner.

One of the most unique opportunities coming along with the new facility is the chance for student-athletes to participate in multiple sports.

“We are absolutely looking forward to having dual-sport student-athletes join our program and look forward to working with the other coaching staffs on campus to give these student-athletes an amazing experience,” said Early.

This is a new era of Saint Anselm sports. Picture student-athletes playing football and running the 100 meter. Picture soccer players running the mile. Picture volleyball players participating in the high-jump. The sky’s the limit with the four new varsity sports and new complex coming to campus.

The new facility is still in the early stages of planning, and so, there are still some details to be sorted out – like location on campus and construction costs. So stay tuned for important news to come. The future is bright for Saint Anselm athletics.