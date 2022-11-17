Women’s soccer finishes season with first round loss in NCAAs

Despite losing in the Northeast 10 playoffs, The Women’s soccer team was able to get an at-large bid to make it into the NCAA Division Two championship tournament. Hosted by Franklin Pierce University, the Hawks would travel to Rindge, New Hampshire where they would take on the Purple Knights of the University of Bridgeport.

The beginning to the first half was a tight back and forth, resulting in no goals from either side. However, just before the end of the first half, a costly turnover by the Hawks resulted in a goal for Bridgeport’s Kate Thill.

Entering the half, both sides had 4 shots, highlighting how even the match was heading into the half. However, Saint Anselm was playing much more aggressively, racking up four fouls to Bridgeport’s one. This hard play would continue into the second half for the Hawks.

Opening up the second half, the gridlock continued. With eighteen minutes remaining in the game, the Hawks would seem to get themselves on the board. Freshman Gabrielle Chisholm would seemingly get her first goal of the season to tie the game. However, it would not count. The goal would be called back as Chisholm was offside.

Minutes later, Sophomore Allison Silverstein would find the back of the night for her second goal of the season. Assisted by Junior Olivia Gotobed on a low pass, the Hawks would finally get on the board.

The Hawks seemingly had momentum, looking like they were going to take the lead in the contest. However, in the final ten minutes of the game, the last shot the Hawks would take in regulation would go wide, sending the game to overtime.

However, overtime would continue to be a harsh stalemate, neither side able to get an advantage to win the game.

The game would go into penalties, where Bridgeport would end up beating the Hawks. Losing three to two in penalty kicks, the Hawks season was over, as one loss in the tournament meant elimination.

However, this loss is not a defining moment in the Hawks’ season. The team made it to the NCAA division two tournament for the second consecutive year, a feat that should not be viewed lightly. Finishing with a record of 10 wins, 7 losses, and 2 ties, Saint Anselm has proven to be a powerhouse in the NE10. It only gets better from here. With continual years in the NCAA tournament, it is proven that the Hawks have talent. They can only get better from here, hopefully winning the NE10, and eventually moving deeper into the NCAA championship tournament.

Junior forward Kathryn Costello spoke about the lessons the Hawks learned from this season and what the team is carrying into next season. “I think this season, the team learned a lot about adversity. In the beginning of the season, there were a lot of people doubting us, but we proved them wrong and worked together to achieve another bid to the NCAA tournament. We had a lot of ups and downs throughout our season, but sticking together and having a positive mindset is the mentality we need to continue to have to go even further next year.”

Senior defensive midfielder Megan Nguyen also had high praise for her team and the heart displayed this season. “Something really special about our team is that even though we went through some difficult times in the middle of this season, we still continued to pick ourselves up and make history for our program. It would have been so easy to give up, but despite the odds, we still made the playoffs and the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. We are a group of girls all lifting each other up and pushing one another to be better on and off the field. There’s so much love for each other.”