Sweet Takes – A quick look at Saint Anselm winter sports so far this season

Women’s Basketball

The Saint Anselm women’s basketball team is off to a 2-5 start with a lot of time left in the season. This is a talented and battle-tested group of girls who have very high hopes for the remainder of the season.

The Hawks had their season opener versus in-state rival, SNHU. The Hawks fought hard for all four quarters on their home floor, but fell short to SNHU in a tough loss, 76-75.

In their next matchup, the Hawks stomped Dominican University, winning 87-60. The Hawks had four players in double figures: Senior guard McKennzy Ouellette, senior forward Liv Robles, sophomore forward Melanie Hoyt and junior guard Gabby Turco. Turco has been the go-to scorer so far this season, averaging 18.4 points per game—third best in the NE-10.

The Hawks dropped their next two games, but the team bounced back, dominating Pace in a 61-37 win. The Hawks then came up short to Saint Rose and Le Moyne. Be sure to support the Hawks in their next game at home on Tuesday December 6 versus Franklin Pierce.

Ouellette had some strong words of encouragement for her team, saying, “We are looking to have a positive and tougher mentality going into the remainder of the season. Although we have had some tough games, we are still looking to prove ourselves against the top competition in the NE-10.”

Men’s Basketball

The Saint Anselm men’s basketball team is red hot, currently on a three game winning streak. The Hawks are 5-3 to start the season.

The Hawks share the wealth on offense, with four players averaging double figures. Senior guard Miles Tention leads the way averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting a lethal 47% from beyond the arc. Senior guard Tyler Arbuckle has also been huge for the Hawks, averaging 14.4. Senior forward Owen McGlashan is scoring 11 points and snatching 6 rebounds per contest. Sophomore forward Zac Taylor averages 10.6, and junior guard Matt Becker averages 9 while leading the team in rebounds per game with 7.6.

The Hawks are 3-0 at home but are still trying to find their rhythm on the road. “We’ve learned it’s a lot harder to win away games just because of the atmosphere and the traveling, so we think if we can steal some big games on the road and keep winning at home, that we can end with a very favorable record,” said Becker.

The Hawks are 4-1 in the NE-10 and tied for first place with New Haven. The team’s next game is a away at American International, and the Hawks look to break their dry spell on the road and pick up a big win.

Men’s Hockey

The Saint Anselm men’s hockey team is a force to be reckoned with this season. The Hawks are 8-3-1 on the season and sit atop the NE-10 standings in first place.

The NE-10 statistics leaderboards are littered with Saint Anselm names. Senior Captain Andrew Andary is fifth in the league in points (12). Sophomore forward Chase Reynolds is tied for second in goals with seven and Andary has six. Sophomore forward Max Burum earned the NE-10 player of the week award.

The Hawks’ defense is on their A-game too. Sophomore defenseman Mark Blaney leads the league in +/- at +11, and Senior defenseman Mark Leach is tied for second at +10. Senior defenseman Jack Murphy never fails to make his presence felt on the offensive end, playing with such finesse; He is tied for second in the league with 10 assists.

Senior goaltender Nick Howard has been a huge part of the Hawks’ success as well. He has the lowest goal-against average in the NE-10 at 2.62, the second most saves and the second highest win percentage.

The Hawks recently won the Terry Moran Invitational Tournament, beating Buffalo State 5-2 and beating Castleton 4-3. This past weekend they split their two home games with SNHU. Now the Hawks have some time off before resuming play in the Oswego State Tournament on December 30.

“Our team has a lot of heart and we always compete. Even though we’ve had our fair share of injuries, we have a next man up mentality and a deep roster,” said senior forward Chris Lemay.

Women’s Hockey

The Saint Anselm women’s hockey team is 11-9-1, but the Hawks are playing at an even higher level than their respectable record might indicate.

In sports, it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish, and the women’s hockey team is living proof of this mindset. The team faced very tough competition and had a bumpy start to their season, losing their first six games. But the Hawks weren’t discouraged and showed enormous amounts of heart to rally back.

The Hawks then had an incredible stretch, winning 11 games while only losing three and tying one. The Hawks are currently in first place in the NEWHA with a dominant conference record of 10-3-1.

Senior forward Margaret Sullivan reflected on the season thus far, saying, “I am most proud of my team’s resilience. During this shift to a newly Division 1 program, it has been challenging, but we have still found success.”

Junior forward Natalie Tulchinsky has been the Hawks’ best offensive weapon, leading the team with 25 points. Graduate student forward Kelly Golini has also been impressive with 22 points, and sophomore forward Tyra Turner has racked up 19 points of her own.

The Hawks have a break in their season until December 31 when they take on Merrimack at home.