Hawks look dominant on the court approaching NE-10 tournament

The Saint Anselm men’s basketball team looks like a true powerhouse coming into the final stretch of their regular season, sitting at 16-6.

The Hawks have hit their stride when it matters most. Despite a slow 3-3 start to the season, the Hawks rallied and have been on an impressive 13-3 tear. The team has also put the NE-10 on notice, currently in second place at 12-4.

The Hawks have three players averaging double figures this season. Senior guard Tyler Arbuckle leads the way putting up 17.9 points per game.

Senior guard Miles Tention is the Hawks second leading scorer (15.5 ppg) and the primary playmaker for the Hawks with a team-best 4.4 assists per game.

Senior forward Owen McGlashan scores 12.7 ppg and is a force on the glass, grabbing 7 rebounds per game. Freshman forward Zac Taylor and junior guard Matt Becker are also huge contributors to the Hawks’ success.

McGlashan broke down how the Hawks have been successful this season, saying, “The biggest key for us has just been to take everything a day at a time. We have a lot of new pieces to our unit this year and getting everyone on the same page was the biggest goal for us.”

In their most recent performance, the Hawks dominated American International at home, winning 83-64. Arbuckle carried the load, dropping a game-high 23 points.

Tention and McGlashan also had strong nights, both narrowly missing a double-double. Tention recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, while McGlashan scored 15 points and had eight boards. Tention and Arbuckle were both workhorses for the Hawks, playing the entire 40 minutes.

The Hawks’ impressive home performance was no shock. The team has been unstoppable in Stoutenburgh gym with a 9-2 record. The Hawks always seem to take care of business on their home floor and the fans are a big reason.

McGlashan noted that, “The fans always bring an extra energy boost at home, which fuels us to just play better.”

And while the support from fans helps the Hawks immensely, the real magic happens within the team. The glue of this team that holds everything together is chemistry. McGlashan said that his favorite part of this year’s team is how close everyone is.

The players are constantly around one another. Whether it’s grabbing meals together, hanging out in teammates’ apartments, lifting together, or practicing, men’s basketball is constantly building team chemistry on and off the court.

The Hawks’ primary goal this season is no different than any other year: win it all. Not only do the Hawks look ready to make a deep run in the NE-10 tournament, but the team is more than capable of making some serious noise in the NCAA tournament.

The Hawks are a hot team who no opponent looks forward to playing. And the team has the skill, depth, grit, and heart to make a special end to the season. The Hawks only have one home game remaining this season on February 18. Be sure to come support the team during the final stretch of the regular season.