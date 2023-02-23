Six Hawk teams combine for an impressive 12-1 weekend

In a conference with no easy victories, the Saint Anselm Hawks have proved once again that they’re a force to be reckoned with. Over the weekend of February 17, 2023, the Hawks Winter and Spring sports teams managed to boast a phenomenal 12-1 record.

Starting with Softball, the Hawks opened up their 2023 campaign with a bang in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Facing Bloomfield, Molloy, and Mercy (NY) in three doubleheaders, Saint Anselm came away with an astounding 5-1 record. The Hawks were dominant on both sides of the plate, with a team batting average of .312 in their opening series. Ava Caputo and Gracie O’Hara each batted in seven runs, with O’Hara hitting two home runs over the weekend.

The pitching staff left the weekend with a .72 earned run average with a whip of .90. This looks like the beginning of a special season for the Hawks. If these numbers stay consistent, we’re looking at a team that could run the table in the Northeast-10 Conference.

“Everyone on the team has been working so hard since the fall, so to come together and put on a strong first outing, going 5-1, was awesome. We are a really driven team and are looking to continue to improve and carry this momentum through the rest of the season,” said Caputo.

Men’s Hockey closed out their regular season over the weekend, just an hour away visiting Franklin Pierce University on Friday and Saturday. Andrew Andary headlined the roster scoring two goals, as the Hawks would score nine goals in the two game set. Nick Howard had 37 saves in those two games as well, boosting the Hawks with a phenomenal series in goal. More notably, the Hawks clinched the number one seed in the conference, as we head straight for tournament play.

“Winning the regular season is a testament to our body of work during the season but that’s now what we’re here for. We want to win a championship and that’s been the mindset since day 1,” said Andary.

Women’s Lacrosse opened their season this weekend at American International College, down in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Hawks were led by Lexi Palmisano, who bagged four goals in the opening contest.

Four Hawks would also find the back of the net on multiple occasions, as Saint Anselm would break the game wide open for a light 16-7 victory in their season opener. Looking to continue their dominant streak alive from last year, the women’s lacrosse team started off with a solid win versus a NE-10 Conference opponent.

Women’s Basketball would join their fellow athletes with a blowout Senior Day win at home. The Hawks closed out the season with some strong victories heading into the NE-10 Conference tournament. Facing Saint Michael’s College at home in the Stoutenburgh Gymnasium, little could stop Saint Anselm from finding the bucket. Seeing nine different players score, with Melanie Hoyt posting a team high 12 points, the Hawks would step on the gas from the opening tip. After four quarters of play, the Hawks would walk away with an impressive 29 point victory to close out the home finale of the season.

Men’s basketball picked up a huge Senior Day win, crushing Saint Michael’s 89-72. It was a day of celebration and smiles, as the Hawks finished the season with a dominant 10-2 record on their home floor.

Sophomore forward Zac Taylor was on fire, scoring 20 points. Senior forward Owen McGlashan and senior guard Tyler Arbuckle each had impressive games as well, dropping 18 and 17 points. The Hawks then squeaked by New Haven, winning 65-64 in their final regular season game. This victory cemented the Hawks dominant regular season, and the team finished with an overall record of 19-7.

More notably, Head Coach Keith Dickson picked up his 700th career win. Coach Dickson holds the most wins in NE-10 history. The Hawks now await the winner of Adelphi and Pace for the opening round of the NE-10 tournament. The game will be played on Sunday, February 26 in Stoutenburgh gym. Be sure to come support the Hawks at 1pm.

Closing out a major weekend for the Hawks, Women’s Hockey would face Post University for a home double-header in the Sullivan Arena. Saint Anselm obliterated their opponent. Conceding only one goal on Friday, the Hawks would not look back, scoring an astounding 17 goals in two games. Natalie Tolchinsky and Brooklyn Pancoast would each score a hattrick over the weekend. The Hawks closed out the regular season strong heading into the NEWHA playoffs, where they will host Saint Michael’s College in a best of three series at home.

Overall, this is a phenomenal sign for Saint Anselm. The 2022/2023 season has been a very successful one for Hawk Athletics. As winter sports begin championship title runs and spring sports open their campaigns, 12-1 weekends are an excellent sign of what is to come for the Hawks.