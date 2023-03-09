Bruins become fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in a season

The Boston Bruins have consistently been the best team in the entire NHL this season, and that trend has continued since the all star break.

The Bruins have played 11 games since the all star break and have a record of 10-1 in those games. They are currently on a 10 game winning streak and have gotten back to their dominating play.

On Thursday, March 2 the Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres in a dominant 7-1 win in a game which saw them reach 100 points on the season. The Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points, achieving it in only 61 games.

The Bruins added a few new faces to the team around the NHL trade deadline. The team acquired defenseman Dimitri Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in exchange for 2023 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, and forward Craig Smith.

They also added forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for 2024 first-round pick and 2025 fourth- round pick. Both of these are great trades for the Bruins, and the players have already made an impact.

Dimitri Orlov has been lights out for the Bruins. Since joining the team, he has 3 goals and 6 assists in 5 games, and he was the NHL’s first star of the week. Orlov has bolstered a defensive core that could be the league’s best. Hathaway and Bertuzzi add some needed depth for the Bruins lineup especially since the injuries to Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall.

All season the Bruins have won games in every way possible; they blow teams out, come from behind wins, low scoring games, high scoring games. And that hasn’t changed since the all star break. This Bruins team just finds ways to win.

The Bruins most recent game was a 4-2 win against the high powered New York Rangers. Newly acquired Tyler Bertuzzi made an instant impact for the team with a filthy pass to Charlie Coyle to put the Bruins up 1-0 in the first period.

Bruins Head Coach, Jim Montgomery, praised the team’s third line after the game, “Charlie Coyle’s line was probably our best offensive line today. So, I was giving them some o-zone starts because they were playing so well, Coyle is hard to handle, and so is Frederic, and so is Bertuzzi.”

The Bruins would head into the third period up 2-1. With 7:04 remaining in the third, Bruin captain, Patrice Bergeron, would score to regain the two-goal lead. Less than 4 minutes later, David Pastrnak would score his 44th goal of the season, blasting a one-timer past Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

The Bruins next game will be Thursday, March 9 against the NHL’s best player, Connor Mcdavid, and the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid has been outstanding this season scoring 54 goals and 70 assists in only 65 games. He is proving that he is another tier above the rest of the league.

It will be a tough test for the Bruins to handle the dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl, but if any team can do it it’s this Bruins team.