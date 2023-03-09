Red Sox have perfect 8-0 spring training record so far. Can they stay hot?

Spring is right around the corner, which means baseball season is in full swing! With baseball starting up, it means the Boston Red Sox are getting ready to get their 2023 MLB campaign underway.

In what was primarily a 2022 to forget, the Red Sox have been looking into getting back on the winning track, after posting an American League East worst 78-84 record. However, this past offseason has made the Red Sox hopes of bouncing back a lot more difficult.

During free agency, the Red Sox lost beloved and all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres on an 11-year deal worth up to $280 million. This was a major blow to the Sox, who were hoping to re-sign both Bogaerts and third baseman Rafel Devers.

The Sox were able to re-sign Rafel Devers on a 10 year deal worth up to $313.5 million. However, during this offseason the Sox also lost JD Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi to new teams which were major blows to the team.

However, there is plenty of room for optimism. The Sox are in the middle of Spring Training, and the team is thriving with a Spring Training record of 8-0. A big factor for success so far is the sheer amount of young talent, like Alex Verdugo, leading the way. Pairing this youth with a veteran presence like Justin Turner in the clubhouse can really add depth and give a team identity.

As we get closer to opening day, it is hard to ignore what is in store for the Red Sox this upcoming season. This season, the Red Sox might be in the toughest, but also the most unpredictable, division in the MLB.

With teams like the Yankees leading the way, along with the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays up there with the pinstripes, it is going to be an interesting battle for the top of what appears to be the most interesting and competitive division in the MLB.

The Yankees have the unstoppable Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton at bat with Gerrit Cole leading the rotation. Meanwhile the Blue Jays have the dominant Vladimir Guirerro Jr. and young gun Bo Bichette lurking. However, you can’t talk about the competition without mentioning the wondrous Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays, who are always formidable. And who can forget the young Baltimore Orioles led by catcher Adley Rutschman?

While things may seem like all odds are against the Red Sox, have faith. The Sox have as much talent as any other team in the division. They have a young core led by Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo. Along with these two, the Sox have newly acquired talents in Justin Turner, Corey Kluber, and Masataka Yoshida.

What is also easy to forget about the Red Sox is Chris Sale. He has been fighting injury over the last few seasons. However, it can’t be denied that if Sale comes back and is 100%, he is one of the if not THE best pitcher in baseball. He can hang with the best in the league like deGrom and Cole.

If the Red Sox want success, Chris Sale is going to have to be the X-factor. While the optimism with the young core and a returning Chris Sale are all nice, there is one factor that just might give the Red Sox a shot at really competing for the division, and that is manager Alex Cora.

No matter what the roster is looking like, good or bad, Cora always has the team competing and playing hard. This is something that can’t be said for other managers, not just in the American league, but the MLB in general.

Many projections say the Red Sox are going to struggle mightily this season with no Bogaerts, Martinez, or Eovaldi. But as long as Alex Cora is their manager, the Red Sox have a real shot to remain strong and competitive in the American League East and in the American League overall.