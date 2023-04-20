Kenya takes first in men’s and women’s Boston Marathon

Boston sports has a rich history of greatness. It’s what has captivated the region in a way that few places can. One of these captivating events is the Boston Marathon.

On Monday April 17, the 127th running of the Boston Marathon took place, with 30,000 runners from around the world, representing 100 different countries, coming to run this iconic race.

During this week’s 26.2 mile long race, there were events and concerts all over the city, with everyone getting into the spirit of the event. Even Boston sports legends like Zedeno Chara and Doug Flutie ran the marathon.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz also got in on the festivities and was the grand marshall for the beginning of the race. The marathon was also always home to some truly incredible stories of perseverance, including Susannah Scaroni, who took the wheelchair victory.

This year’s running of the marathon also featured five Anselmian alumni that participated. Sarah Panteleos ‘18, Colleen McLaughlin ‘19, Emily Ryan ‘21, Samantha Matthews ‘22, and Matt Gonnella ‘15 all made the 26.2 mile long trek through Boston.

The men and women’s winners both hailed from Kenya as Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri took the win. Chebet clocked his run at two hours and five minutes, while Obiri clocked in at two hours and twenty one minutes.

Marathon Monday has become One Boston Day — a day to commemorate acts of kindness and honor first responders and victims. There were events all over the city marking this holiday. With the Red Sox and Bruins both in action to go along with the marathon, the city of Boston was buzzing.

While there was much to celebrate, there were also details to remember, as this year marks the 10 year anniversary of the tragic and horrific Boston bombing that left 3 people dead and 260 injured.

In commemoration, the city of Boston held processions throughout the weekend, remembering the lives impacted on that day. Boston mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts governor Maura Healy were both in attendance to help commemorate the lives lost and the bravery of all first responders. The procession had families of victims in attendance as well as first responders.

The Marathon is one of the oldest traditions in all of sports. It’s full of iconic and heartwarming moments that you won’t find anywhere else.

As Marathon Monday came and went, athletes are already preparing for next year’s running and keeping themselves in peak shape to make the 26 mile long run through the greatest city in the world.

Emotions rode high as the city remembered one of its biggest tragedies. However, as the city continues to remember the lives lost and impacted ten years ago, the marathon has gained a new meaning in running for those who were affected on that tragic day.

The Boston Marathon is a yearly event that connects the city of Boston together in a way that very few events can. It has an emotional gravity that very few events can replicate, as well as defining what it means to be Bostonian.

Photo Spotlight: Saint Anselm Alumni at the Boston Marathon!

All photos courtesy of @stahawks