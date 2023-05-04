Bruins historic season ends after brutal game 7 loss to Florida

The Boston Bruins conquered a record-breaking season with a 65-12-5 record. The Bruins documented the most successful season in NHL history.

They tallied 135 points in the regular season, guiding them to the first-seed position for the NHL playoffs in the Atlantic Division.

Although the record-breaking season led people to believe the Stanley Cup would return to Boston for the seventh time, there is a pattern throughout all sports and record-breaking seasons.

In 2001 the Mariners were one of the only teams in history to win over 110 games, and they could not obtain a spot in the world series. In the 2007 season, the Patriots were 18-0 going into the Super Bowl where they were upset by the NY Giants.

In 2016, the Golden State Warriors fell short of a title after blowing a 3-1 lead in the playoffs. The Boston Bruins season was talked about and compared to the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance”.

With the Bruins encroaching on a veteran season, it was almost inevitable that they would be unstoppable. Along with the leadership from Bergeron, the city of Boston had high hopes for the Bruins.

With heavy hearts, following the loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Boston stood on their feet and cheered as Bergeron saluted the crowd for what could be one last time.

Bergeron began his NHL career 19 years ago in the 2003-04 season when he first put on the B. He was drafted in the second round and has been a crucial player for the franchise. Bergeron played 1,294 games and tallied 1,040 points along the way.

After the 2021-22 season, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins to return for the 2022-23 season. The captain hugged his teammates with tears in his eyes after the game.

He said “Right now, it’s hard to process anything,” said Bergeron. “It hurts right now.” The hug that caught the most attention was between Marchand and Bergeron. Longtime friends, and linemates, this was a hard pill to swallow for both of them.

Marchand once said that Bergeron is one of the best to ever play. Bergeron is a 5-time recipient of the Selke Award.

This is an award that goes out to the best forward that also excels in defensive aspects of the game.

Ultimately, the best two way player in the league. Being drafted in the second round some may have questioned his abilities, but he proved every day that he would never be out-worked.

Bergeron was an outstanding leader. He has an immense amount of class that would carry him throughout his games.

Krejci as well as some of his teammates spoke all season how this year was planned to win the cup. They figured with their captain back for one last season, as well as the unbreakable bonds the players seem to have had that they were destined for greatness. They wanted to do it for Bergeron.

When Marchand was interviewed on Sunday about Bergeron’s retirement, he said “But regardless of what he decides to do, whether he continues to play again or not, our bond will last a lifetime. It’s not just something we built throughout here.”

Along with Marchand, the city of Boston will forever appreciate what Bergeron did for the Bruins, the NHL, and the city of Boston.