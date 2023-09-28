Freshman Forkner shines as Hawks move up 2-2 in season

Football is back on the Hilltop, and with that comes a new season of challenges and obstacles. Following a historic season, the expectations couldn’t be higher for the Hawks.

Coming off one of their best seasons to date, the Hawks opened the season ranked fifth in the coaches poll run by the NE10. However, the Hawks did not get off to the most ideal start of the season.

To open the year, Saint A’s fell to Millersville in a 33-7 loss. In the bout, quarterback Anthony Santino completed 31 of 49 passes for 191 yards and an interception. Vincent Wagner led the way on the ground with 11 carries for 37 while tight end Carson Goda caught 11 passes for 89 yards.

The following week, the Hawks fell to Tiffin in a 42-7 contest. Nothing went right for the Hawks in this one, as Tiffin had their way. The Hawks weren’t off to the hottest start and needless to say, they needed to get back to their winning ways. Luckily, they did!

On September 16th, the Hawks took down American International 24-14. In this victory, the Hawks led from kickoff to the final whistle. Against American International, Saint A’s found success running the football, rushing for a total of 216 yards!

Running back Vincent Wagner led the way with 115 yards on 20 carries, while Bowen Lewis followed in tow with 15 carries for 100 yards. In this victory, the Hawks seemed to find identity within their offense as well as an identity on defense.

This success is credited to defensive lineman Austin Spille for getting to the quarterback and playing aggressive. In the matchup against AIC, Spille had 2 sacks and also forced 2 fumbles.

The Hawks continued to roll as they decimated Post in a 42-21 bout. In the matchup, freshman quarterback Andrew Forkner put on a show, throwing for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns!

The defense also showed up once again, imposing their will against AIC’s offense and forcing 3 turnovers. The Hawks have gotten back on the winning track and have gotten back up to .500 on the season.

As for the standings, Saint Anselm currently sits tied for 2nd in the NE10 with Bentley, while New Haven and Franklin Pierce sit atop the NE10 mountain.

Looking ahead, the Hawks will travel to New Haven and take on Southern Connecticut State. Following Southern Connecticut State, the Hawks will host Bentley in what is sure to be a fun matchup.

The Hawks have all the makings of going on an incredible run. To open this young season, Saint A’s has shown all the important aspects to make a winning team. Those components are hard work, adversity, teamwork, and fight.

If the Hawks can keep this winning streak going, they will be the team no one in the NCAA, not just the NE10, wants to face.