Gauff defeats Sabalenka to win first US Open championship

Cori Gauff, known predominantly as “Coco”, is a 19-year-old teenager from Brooklyn, N.Y.. Coco set the tennis world on fire, winning the US Open Tournament. She performed remarkably against the world’s best women’s tennis players. She had an extraordinary road to the finals.

Gauff had a tough route to the finals, playing against women players who were more experienced and developed. However, her lethal serve and athleticism propelled her to the finials.

Most notably, her first serve of each game was relentless, as she has many aces in her matches. The 19-year-old also dominated, shutting out a few of her opponents in the first two sets.

At the start of the Open, Coco was in the sixth seat; winning her first major Open four years into her career is a sign of things to come for the young star. This was the rising star’s first major open in the tennis world.

She took home the trophy and the handsome prize purse of $3 million for her stunning win in the US Open. Coco’s first match was against the German Tennis player Laura Siegemund, winning her last two sets 6-2 and 6-4. Notably, her serving was formidable, with seven aces in her first three sets of the tournament.

In Coco’s next game she won swiftly, beating her Russian opponent Mirra Andreeva. The match lasted two sets, during which Coco outdueled Mirra 6-3 and 6-2. The young American beat her Russian counterpart off of her first serve.

She won 81% of the time after the first rally. In the third match, the young star routed Belgium-ranked player Elise Mertens. The young star confidently beat Mertens, winning 6-3 and 6-0 in the last two sets.

In round 16, Coco and Danish star Caroline Wozniacki traded blows. Coco won the first set 6-3 but struggled in the second set, losing 6-3 to Wozniacki. However, Coco pulled through in the third set, winning 6-1.

The young American’s serve played a significant role, as she had five aces in the match against the Danish star. She effortlessly beat her Latvian opponent, Jelena Ostapenko. Coco beat the Dane in the first two sets, 6-0 and 6-2.

She dominated, winning seven games in a row throughout the match. Her semifinal match was only two sets where she emerged victorious. However, both sets were relatively close, where Coco narrowly pulled through winning 6-4 and 7-5.

Her Czech opponent, Karolina Muchová, kept the sets fairly even. Fortunately, Coco’s serving came in clutch, winning 61% of the time. However, Coco’s final match was not as competitive as her semi-final match, where she outclassed her Belarussian rival, Aryna Sablenka.

Coco lost her first set against Sablenka 2-6 and then quickly beat her in the last two sets 6-3 and 6-4.

Coco has been the youngest player to win the Open since 1999, when women’s tennis legend Serena Williams won at the French Open at 17 years old. If she truly lives up to Williams’ name, we can expect Coco will be dominating the women’s tennis world for decades to come. Coco has come a long way from losing the final earlier this year.

At this moment, we may be seeing the origins of another American tennis legend. Coco’s young age and extraordinary ability make her a formidable force in the coming tournaments. It will be exciting see how far she goes in her career due to her enormous potential and skill at such a young age.