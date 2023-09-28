Patriots defense dominates as Pats take down the Jets

The New England Patriots were looking to move on after a frustrating 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, which saw the Pats rack up 288 yards of total offense compared to Miami’s 389 total yards.

Mac Jones looked decent going 31-42 with a touchdown pass, but a crucial interception late in the game was the nail in the coffin for the Pats. New England looked puzzled and frustrated with themselves – this was the first time since 2001 where the Patriots started 0-2 – but diehard fans know how that season ended.

The team moved on to the New York Jets, who were still finding their way after losing Aaron Rodgers to an achilles injury in week one. The chilly, rainy setting in the Meadowlands with 80,000 spectators provided a perfect backdrop as the Belichick Bunch shut down any chances of going 0-3 for the first time since 2000, while continuing their mastery over their rivals in the AFC East.

New England won their 15th straight game against the Jets, making the skies even darker for the Jets. The teams probed and tested one another as the only score in the 1st quarter for both sides was a 48 yard Chad Ryland field goal for NE. Both teams slipped and slid through a wet playing field due to heavy rain, but New York never got any traction.

Story continues below advertisement

Though from a low scoring affair, Patriots fans breathed a sigh of relief getting a much needed win, as they saw their quarterback Mac Jones pass for 201 yards, including a 58 yard touchdown pass to tight end Pharaoh Brown in the 2nd quarter. New England had 358 total yards of offense with 17 1st downs and 0 turnovers.

New York would at last get their first score of the game, with a 52 yard field goal by Greg Zurlein at the end of the 2nd quarter. Many field goals were kicked during this game, which can be a sign of good defense to some fans.

Jets QB Zach Wilson wasn’t able to produce much as he tried to evade New England defenders. He only passed for 157 yards, going 18-36. The New York offense stalled on most drives, as receiver Garrett Wilson had only 5 receptions and 48 receiving yards the entire game and running back Dalvin Cook only 18 yards, rushing the entire game as well.

New York had only 171 yards of total offense and only 12 1st downs. The sole good moment for the Jets was a 13 play, 87 yard touchdown drive as the 4th quarter neared its homestretch, making the score 13-10. This affair involved a helpful pass interference call on Myles Bryant on a throw to Jets receiver Randall Cobb, putting the ball on the 1 yard line.

New England’s defense looked very promising, shutting down New York drives. The strong defense capped off a good performance, as Patriot linebacker Matthew Judon brought down Zack Wilson in the endzone for an exciting insurance safety, making the score 15-10.

New York, who were desperate for a comeback, later marched to the Jet 46 with a 29 yard pass to Garrett Wilson. But the Jets crashed down to the ground as Wilson’s hail mary with 16 seconds left went unanswered, ending all hopes for New York.

“It was a good win for us today,” said Bill Bellichick. “Down here it’s always tough, had a good run game, thought we had a good run defense…It was a great job for the defense…Especially in the first half, the guys really played well.” The Patriots hope to keep playing this kind of good football for the rest of the season, as they head to the Lone Star State to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots have a long road ahead of them. However, if they can keep the momentum going, the Patriots can be right in the thick of the AFC playoff race.