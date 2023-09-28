Team USA and Europe prepare to clash at 2023 Ryder Cup

The biannual Ryder Cup is a clash of metal between the best golfers in Europe vs the best golf ers in the United States. Legends like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Sir Nick Faldo have had the opportunity to fight for one of the most rewarding achievements in golf, the Ryder Cup.

When the Ryder Cup was last held in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits, team USA came out with the win with their youngest team to date!

Team Europe, captained by Luke Donald, is led by world number 2 Rory Mclroy. Along with Mclroy, English stars Tommy Fleetwood and 2022 US Open Champion Matthew Fitzpatrick will be on the roster ready to potentially take back the cup. For Fleetwood, he is no stranger to Ryder Cup dominance as he and Italian superstar Francesco Molinari tore apart team USA back in 2018. Keep an eye on Fleetwood to make an immediate and meaningful impact when the tournament starts Thursday.

As for the US, the team is captained by former major champion Zach Johnson. Johnson’s team is rather interesting and rather controversial. While on the surface you see names like Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas, there is also Brooks Koepka who has been golfing for the controversial Saudi funded LIV golf tour. While the PGA and LIV agreed to merge earlier this year, there is still a stigma towards golfers who left the PGA tour for the LIV tour.

However, the US has an X factor that trumps everyone else on either team, world number 1 Scottie Scheffler. Known by some in the world of golf as “The Grim Reaper”, for his ability to find a way to win no matter where he is in the field, Scheffler holds the key for the US to win and retain the Ryder Cup. Expect the most dangerous man in professional golf to be out for blood and Ryder Cup glory.

In a poll to Anselmians, the community on the Hilltop give team USA a 65% chance in retaining the cup which on paper is a surprising metric. Considering the World Golf Rankings, Team USA has a team of a higher average of rank compared to Team Europe.

When the dust settles and the tournament is over, I anticipate Team USA to come out of this weekend with the Ryder Cup in

hand. However, Team Europe can not be underestimated. It is known that in recent years, Team Europe has had the US number in team matchplay. It is this segment, on Thursday and Friday, of the tournament where Team USA is definitely their most vulnerable.

This is one of the most exciting weekends in all of professional golf. People come from all over the world to see this iconic matchup and tournament. While it is the most exciting tournament in golf, it is also most intimidating for the golfers themselves. It is the ultimate test of mental strength and focus. The biggest question now remains, which team has it in them to go the distance and claim the Ryder Cup.