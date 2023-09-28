Volleyball team working hard, aiming for top NE-10 spot

The excitement was palpable as the Saint Anselm campus came alive with the start of a new college volleyball season. Fans, players, and coaching staff were eager to embark on a journey filled with exhilarating matches, remarkable comebacks, and unforgettable moments.

The 2023-2024 volleyball season has poised to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and it has not disappointed us. One of the secrets to the Saint Anselm volleyball team’s consistent success was its unwavering commitment to building a winning culture.

Head coach Melissa Ouellet has been working the girls hard starting weeks before school to prepare for this upcoming season. As the season kicked off, the team faced its fair share of challenges and hard opponents.

The grueling practice sessions and demanding conditioning routines were intended to prepare the team for the rigorous schedule ahead, and they certainly did. Throughout the season so far, the team has achieved a series of remarkable milestones.

The Hawks clinched crucial conference victories, showcasing their prowess and resilience against Edinboro on Sept. 3 where they went home with a 3-2 win. In a five-set thriller against Bridgeport, they secured a hard-fought win with a score of 3-2, with Hollyn Frano leading with 18 kills.

Hollyn Franco and Kaitlin Brown sit third (K.Brown) and fourth (H. Franco) on the individual leaderboard for number of kills. We also have our own Caroline Belmontez placed second for the most number of digs. Belmontez currently has an astonishing 189 digs so far!

Saint Anselm is currently ranked fifth in the standings for D-2 volleyball and has an overall 8-4 win/loss. The volleyball team had a tough match against American International at their home court.

They had a five set game with each set being 2-6 points within one another. They fought incredibly hard for four sets, always meeting American Int’l. point to point, but in the fifth set American Int’l. was able to pull out a win with a 13-15 score.

Number 18, Kaitlin Brown, had 15 kills against American Int’l. in their match. Saint Anselm’s girls face off American Int’l. again Oct. 27 at American Int’l’.s home court. So far this season, the team is averaging 11.19 kills per set, 15.36 digs per set, and 10.23 assists per set.

Their next game is Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 PM here at Saint Anselm against Franklin Pierce who has an overall 5-3 winning to losing record. Be sure to attend this week’s game and show your support to the women’s volleyball team!

The Saint Anselm volleyball season of 2023-2024 has been a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs, but it will undeniably be a season to remember. It is showcasing the team’s unwavering commitment to excellence, their resilience in the face of adversity, and the unbreakable bond between players, coaches, and fans.

In the world of college volleyball, success is not just measured in wins and losses but in the growth, determination, and camaraderie of the athletes. The Saint Anselm volleyball team has exemplified these values so far this season, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and the hearts of their supporters.

The season has started off strong, and, with only twelve games left in the season, it is coming to its climax. Best of luck with the rest of the season ladies, and continue the hard work! Go Hawks!