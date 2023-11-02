Cross country set to compete in regional championships

The Saint Anselm College mens and womens cross country teams have shown immense dedication, resilience, and a commitment to excellence, making their mark on the collegiate running world.

To achieve excellence in the world of college cross country, rigorous training and preparation are key. The Saint Anselm Hawks cross country teams have exhibited an unwavering commitment to their sport, working tirelessly to improve their performance.

Coach Brian Stankiewicz, who leads both the mens and womens teams, has been at work shaping these athletes into true contenders. Under his guidance, the teams have implemented a holistic approach to training, focusing on developing not only physical strength and endurance but also mental resilience and team cohesion.

The Saint Anselm womens cross country team has been setting the pace with a remarkable performance in the 2023 season. The Hawks have consistently placed at the top in various meets, showcasing their determination and talent.

Story continues below advertisement

They placed fifth out of 25 in the James Earley Invitational with a total score of 165 points. Junior Nora Conway led the way for our girls with a 6K race posting a 23:42.46 which earned her 21st place out of 184! In the 2023 season, the womens team has been led by a dynamic trio of top runners: Courtney Grzybinski, Nora Conway, and Ava O’Donnell. These talented athletes have consistently finished among the top performers in every meet, earning valuable points for the team.

The mens cross country team at Saint Anselm College has been no less impressive in the 2023 season. With a strong roster of athletes, they have consistently performed at a high level, facing tough competition with determination.

The mens team has showcased its depth and versatility, with multiple runners consistently finishing in the top tier. Athletes like Steven Cormier, Neil Harrington, and Chris Hogan have been key contributors to the team’s achievements. The mens cross country team was able to secure 609 points in the Paul Short Invitational meet.

Both teams started their preseason Aug. 13, moving in two weeks early to get started for the season. Nick Longo, a junior runner on the mens team, explained, “…being on campus [those] extra two weeks before classes start is invaluable. It gives the incoming freshmen time to adjust to being a collegiate athlete before the stresses of school are added on, and it lets the entire team prepare for the season as they have little else to do for two weeks except practice and improve for the coming season.”

Luckily, captains Chris Hogan and Alex Horan value team bonds, so the preseason did not lack wiffle ball, karaoke and beach days. The hard work paid off as both teams produced some amazing times this season.

The success of the Saint Anselm College cross country teams wouldn’t be possible without the support of the college community and the dedicated fan base. The athletes receive unwavering support from students, faculty, and alumni, which has helped them remain motivated and focused throughout the season. The team’s ability to rely on one another truly builds this winning team. “Brian Stankiewicz is an irreplaceable part of [the] team. Brian is understanding and always willing to work with you to accommodate whatever you need at a certain time,” said Nick Longo when asked for any details he felt should be mentioned. Without coach Stankiewicz’s dedication to his runners, they would not have earned the points and their higher placements in each meet they compete in.

As the 2023 cross country season comes to a close, both the mens and womens cross country teams at Saint Anselm College have much to be proud of. They have proven that hard work, dedication, and teamwork can yield extraordinary results.

The Saint Anselm College mens and womens cross country teams have not only excelled in their athletic endeavors, but have also exemplified the values and spirit of their institution. Their dedication to training, teamwork, and their unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly continue to shine in future seasons.

The 2023 season has been a remarkable journey for these athletes, and their success is a testament to their hard work and determination. The seniors of this season will be racing their last race Saturday, Nov. 4 at the NCAA Division II East Region Championship. Good luck seniors, and the rest of the 2023 mens and womens cross country teams! Go Hawks!