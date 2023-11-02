Saint A’s football chasing an historic NE-10 victory

The Saint Anselm football team has had a rocky season. From a difficult start to the season to injuries, this team has faced adversity throughout the entire season.

However, this adversity and fight could be what leads the Hawks to a NE10 title. After a turbulent 2-2 start to the season, the Hawks fell to Southern Connecticut State in a gutsy 6-3 contest. Following this loss, the Hawks seemed to get rolling and became the team we have gotten to know this season. The team went on a three game winning streak, which included two crucial victories in pursuing the NE10 title.

The Hawks first defeated Bentley in a 24-17 thriller. In the victory, freshman phenom QB Drew Forkner led the Hawks’ comeback with 183 yards and 3 touchdowns. Defensively, Sal Lupoli Jr added to the intensity with two sacks and helped slow down the Bentley offense. Following the victory over Bentley, Saint A’s took on New Haven and defeated the top dog in the NE10 in a 13-9 contest. In this matchup, New Haven controlled the ball all the way through. However, the Hawks continued to fight and took advantage of big plays from Anthony Brown and Will Twadell helped Saint As get over the hump of early injuries, including QB Drew Forkner, and play from behind.

The Hawks were on cloud nine after two crucial victories that would eventually pay off in terms of their quest to a NE10 title. The Hawks continued to roll as they defeated Assumption in a 14-0 shutout. This was no ordinary shutout, because the Hawks only attempted one pass. They played the ball control game and had a run heavy game plan. Running back Bowen Lewis led the way with 19 carries for 78 yards while Rio Ferguson added 49 yards and a touchdown. The defense played another fantastic game, with linebacker Justin Villanueva picking up a fumble and returning it for another Saint A’s touchdown.

At this point in the season, the three game win streak propelled Saint As to the top spot in the NE10! However, the Hawks went on to drop their following game to Pace in a 23-16 contest. Quarterback Anthony Santino threw for 168 yards as well as 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Tight end Carson Goda led the way in the receiving department with 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

While the loss to Pace may seem like a backbreaker, there is plenty of light at the end of the tunnel for the Hawks to bring home NE10 glory. As of now, the Hawks stand at 5-4 on the season overall and 4-2 in conference play. Their 4-2 conference record puts them in the second place position with New Haven and Bentley, being tied at 4-1.

As for remaining games, the Hawks will take on Post at Grappone Stadium on Saturday Nov. 4 for Homecoming weekend to round out their season. If the Hawks can take care of business against Post, they then have to play the waiting game.

New Haven and Bentley both have two games remaining in their respective schedules, and both their games are conference games. The catch is the second game of both Bentley and New Haven’s schedules concluding with a head to head matchup against one another. For Saint A’s, this means that they would need to beat Post, and then they would need Bentley and New Haven to split their final two games. The simpler scenario is that, if Saint A’s wins and both Bentley and New Haven lose this week, the Hawks will not need to be scoreboard watching. The Hawks have head to head advantages against both teams, as long as Saint A’s take care of business, and Bentley and New Haven lose one game each. In that case, the hilltop will be buzzing about this gutsy, hardworking team that no one should want to face.