Men’s and women’s hockey host annual ‘Pink at the Rink’

On the weekend of Nov. 3rd, Saint Anselm Ice Hockey commenced its annual Pink in the Rink weekend at the Sullivan Arena. The week leading up to these matchups, both the men’s and women’s hockey teams were selling pink shirts, rally towels, and ribbons which were bought by students, faculty, and families of Saint Anselm.

The money raised with every purchase or donation was donated to CMC for Breast Cancer Research. Over 700 fans came to the rink in support of our athletes over the weekend, but more importantly in support of the great cause that Pink the Rink supports.

The athletes decorated the rink with posters and all things pink in support of breast cancer awareness. The Hawks held a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game on Saturday afternoon. When speaking with Martin, she explains that her emotions were all over the place.

“In 2011, at age 44, my mom, Connie, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time. She fought through a decade-long cancer journey, enduring radiation, numerous surgeries, and hormonal treatments. She successfully and courageously beat the cancer, entering remission in 2021. This was until early October this year when my mom received the news that she had been diagnosed with a different type of breast cancer.”

With the recent diagnoses this past October, Pink the Rink meant a little bit more to Martin this year. Pink the Rink has always been a special event for the Hawks defender. Not only because of her mother but to support other families who are grieving from lost family members who lost their battle with cancer.

“Pink the Rink holds a special place in my heart. Its significance is deeply personal to me, given the impact of breast cancer on my mom and family. It serves as a powerful reminder that there is a cause much larger than ourselves, and playing for something greater is always a cherished experience.”

Martin and the Women’s team went 2-0 this weekend against Post University in hard-fought games both nights, making for a 23-0 all-time record against Post. Friday night the game ended in a 3-1 win for the Hawks Saturday night, they collected their fourth straight win in a 3-0 shutout.

Junior Goalie, Annabella Lalande, recorded her second career shutout in the 11 games she has played for Saint Anselm. The Hawks beat the Eagles with a combined game total of 6-1. The Hawks also outshot the Eagles by 81 to 29.

The Men’s team took on Post University to start their two-game series. Both Hunter Brackett and Captain Tommy Schwartz scored their first goals of the season in the second period and these would be the only goals for the remainder of the game. After a scoreless overtime, the game ended in a 2-2 tie after tough battles from both teams.

Saturday night, the Hawks secured their first win of the season. Junior Max Burum put up two of the six Hawk goals in the 6-3 win to end the weekend. The Saint Anselm ice hockey teams are incredibly thrilled with how the weekend went.

Pulling out a combined three wins and one tie, left the Hawks undefeated in the pink uniforms. The energy in Sullivan Arena all in support of the bigger cause is something that the Hawks love playing for.