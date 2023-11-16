St. A’s field hockey wins second NE-10 title in four years

Winning is an artform. If any team is going to find success it is through finding ways to win no matter the circumstances. The Saint Anselm Field Hockey team showcased that through their gritty play and strive for excellence. The Hawks kept this winning mentality all the way to securing their second NE10 title in 4 seasons.

In a season that was dominant from start to finish, the Hawks finished the regular season with a 15-3 record. Throughout the season, the Hawks showed grit and determination at every corner.

To start the season, Saint As started off hot with a 6-1 record, which included wins against No.3 West Chester and No.2 Shippensburg. The Hawks set the tone early, and it continued to pay dividends as the season went on.

Saint As, after a stretch where they went 2-2, finished the regular season with a 7 game winning streak. During this stretch, the Hawks defense only allowed 7 goals, which shows the team’s determination to protect the goal.

Story continues below advertisement

They also scored a whopping 24 goals! The offense was on a mission to putting the NCAA on notice with their electrifying offense and stout defense.

As the NE10 playoffs loomed, the Hawks had all the momentum on their side. Their offense was clicking and they were able to protect the goal with efficiency and dominance. In their first matchup of the NE10 playoffs, Saint Anselm took on Mercy at Grappone Stadium.

The Hawks took the victory in a 4-1 contest. Midfielder Millie Forster led the way with 4 shots on goal along with banking in a goal and an assist. Abby Breznyak also added a pair of assists.

The Hawks continued to roll as they took on Adelphi in the NE10 semis and pulled off a 3-1 victory to advance to the NE10 final. In the victory, Junior Chloe Kapsambelis scored alongside Maggie Burchill and Marissa Politano. The Saint Anselm offense was rolling and continued to roll into the NE10 Championship final.

On Nov. 5, Saint Anselm traveled to Assumption to compete for NE10 glory. Both teams had fought hard all season to get to the championship game. However, one team had to win and the other had to lose.

In a griddy contest, the Saint Anselm Hawks took down Assumption in a 2-1 thriller to obtain the college’s second field hockey title in four years. From start to finish the Saint Anselm Field Hockey team competed with intensity and grit. And it culminated in a championship.

The next big task for this team was the NCAA tournament. In the first round the Hawks had a rematch of their NE10 Championship game against Assumption. Unfortunately, Assumption wound up pulling out the victory and eliminating the Hawks in another thrilling 2-1 matchup.

While the season came to an abrupt end after an emotional high, the Hawks have a lot to be proud of. For starters they won their conference once again, proving that Saint As field hockey is a force to be reckoned with. The team also had outstanding individual performances, with forward Amanda Lewandowski finishing 10th in the NE10 in goals (10). Forward Maddie Davis also was an offensive force, tying for 2nd in the conference in assists.

Defensively, goalie Mackenzie McConnell finished 6th in the conference in save percentage as well as leading the conference in wins.

Saint Anselm has a lot to be proud of with the field hockey team. They work hard, determined, and are poised to continue their defiance of excellence for years to come. They will be around for years to come and show the NE10 that hawks soar higher.