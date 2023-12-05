Hawk Takes: The Bolts need spark

The Los Angeles Chargers have it all–their offense consists of a generational talent QB in Justin Herbert, a stud running back in Austin Ekeler, and a future Hall of Fame wideout in Keenan Allen. Defensively, they have a killer edge rushing combination with Kahil Mack and Joey Bosa, and they have one of the best safeties in football in Derwin James.

This roster screams contender. However, they are being held back by quite possibly the worst head coach in the NFL: Brandon Staley. It is truly baffling how this man still has a job. He has shown he has zero control over the locker room, has gained absolutely zero respect from his players or the media, and flat out just sucks as a coach.

The man is responsible for one of the worst playoff collapses ever last year–that alone should have warranted for Staley to lose his job. It is truly baffling how there are coaches like Josh McDaniels (a terrible head coach in his own right,) who get fired midseason, but a coach like Staley, who is more incompetent than McDaniels, has somehow kept his job with a roster that can contend with the Chiefs while only making one playoff appearance. That is sad. Very, very sad.

If any other head coach in the NFL had this type of roster and failed to succeed, they would be held on a short leash. Now the Chargers are 5-7, and have even more difficult games ahead to finish the season..

Following barely beating the Pats 6-0 (a pathetic win,) they will be taking on the worst of their schedule, with four of their last five games being divisional matchups. Two of these games will be against the Denver Broncos, who have seemed to have figured it all out and looked poised to be a dark horse playoff team.

The Chargers will also have to go into Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, and still have to take on the Chiefs one more time. On top of all of that, the Chargers are hosting the Buffalo Bills, who are fighting for their lives for the playoffs.

The Chargers have a long road ahead of them, and, unfortunately, Brandon Staley will not be able to pull it off. He has no grasp of the game, and cannot coach in high octane moments. He has proven time and again that he is not the man for the job.

Staley has one of the best rosters in the entire NFL, and doesn’t know the first thing to do with it. The Chargers in theory can easily compete with the Chiefs in the division, but their lack of discipline in the coaching department will forever and always hold them back.

If I were Justin Herbert, I would find any way, shape, and form to get out of the Chargers organization unless Brandon Staley gets fired. It makes absolutely no sense how Staley still has a job–he is the absolute worst coach in the entire NFL. If it weren’t for the Patriots being the worst-run team in the entire league, the Chargers would be the league’s biggest embarrassment.

Justin Herbert is way too talented of a quarterback to be surrounded by such incompetence. He is a gunslinger of a QB, which is hard to come by in the NFL. Since entering the league, the Oregon product has electrified the scoreboard but always falls short due to terrible coaching spearheaded by Brandon Staley.

Consider this as my official plea to the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert… BRANDON STALEY NEEDS TO GO. That’s the take.