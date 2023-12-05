Patriots struggles persist, fans are crushed as team falls to 2-10

The once mighty New England Patriots have been in the basement of the NFL for the majority of the season. Loyal fans across New England, including fans at Saint Anselm, have been watching their pats with the bitter taste of constant sorrow & misery and with possibly no end in sight, fans can only pray for the season to end as fast as it started.

New England has been dealing with a QB problem for the past few weeks because of the recent struggles of Mac Jones. Recently, Jones has been seeing the bench, more than the field because of his recent performances. Mac has been sharing the starting job with Bailey Zappe, who has also been handing in poor performances on his own.

Many wonder if there will be a silver lining to this very dark cloud of a season, fans hope that their team can snag a top draft pick in next year’s draft. A lot of New England’s problems stem from the fact that Mac and Bailey keep throwing more interceptions than touchdowns in their recents starts.

One example of these strange things was when the Pats traveled to Germany to play the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12. Fans were excited for this game, hoping to see some good offense from 2 young teams but the pats were the same as they were in America, Terrible.

New England only scored 6 points with Mac Jones who was scaled 5 times that game as he ended up being benched for the 3rd time at this point. Bill Belichick brought in Bailey Zappe hoping for an exciting game winning drive but NE’s hopes for victory disappeared when he threw a soul crushing interception while trying to attempt a fake spike.

This game was an ultimate lowlight for the Patriots. With New England’s failures this season, rumors have come about that head coach Bill Belichick would be fired at the end of the season. Fans wouldn’t want to believe that rumor because it would mark the true end of an era where he and Tom Brady dominated the NFL.

To make matters worse, the following game, the Patriots lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in a 6-0 contest. The offense remained lethargic as the Patriots made a quarterback change with Bailey Zappe in for Mac Jones.

Currently the Patriots sit at 2-10 and are 1-4 on the road. This is one of the worst records in the NFL, compared to the 1-10 Carolina Panthers. Another disaster of a game that fans had to sit through and deal with was a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants, who are shrouded in failure themselves. Mac Jones was picked off twice in the first half but when he was replaced by Bailey Zappe in the 2nd half, even Bailey was picked off.

The Patriots have either been on the losing end of blowouts or close games if you take a look at their schedule. If you were to rewatch their games closely, you would see that patriots have a good chance at winning some of these games but they always let that opportunity slip through their grasp due to an interception or missed field goal.

We haven’t seen the Patriots this bad since the early 1990s when the Patriots, under head coach Ron Rust, finished 1-15 in his first season in 1990, that was the worst record in franchise history. It is surprising to see the Patriots this terrible under such a legendary head coach in Bill Belichick, but the NFL is full of surprises. As Christmas time nears, fans can only hope that Santa will leave them a top draft pick or at least a couple more wins to close out their season so they can finally leave the circus.