Women’s basketball prepares to take on key opponents this season

In the halls of Saint Anselm College, anticipation is building for the upcoming women’s basketball season. The Hawks are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting and competitive journey in the 2023-2024 season. With a roster brimming with talent, a dedicated coaching staff, and a passionate fan base, Saint Anselm is poised to make waves in the world of collegiate basketball.

Coach Corey Boilard has carefully crafted a formidable roster that blends experience and youthful energy. Led by seniors and fifth year Alexa Quirolo, Gia Bramanti, and Liv Robles, the team boasts a mix of seasoned players and promising newcomers. Liv Robles’s ability to control the tempo of the game and facilitate scoring opportunities will be crucial in the Hawks’ quest for success.

Junior Tatum Forbes is the team’s leading scorer from this season, scoring an average of 17.5 points per game. Forbes’ scoring prowess, especially from beyond the arc, adds a lethal dimension to the Hawks’ offensive arsenal. Opponents will have their hands full trying to contain this player.

In the paint, Junior Melanie Hoyt and fifth year Liv Robles anchor the team’s defense with their rebounding prowess. You can find both Hoyt and Robles on the scoreboard as they put back countless rebounds.

The Hawks welcome two talented freshmen, injecting the team with a fresh wave of excitement. Standout recruit Elise MacNair plays both guard and forward, and is expected to make an immediate impact. With the guidance of the coaching staff and the mentorship of seasoned players, these freshmen are poised to contribute significantly to the team’s success.

Coach Boilard has instilled a culture of discipline, hard work, and camaraderie within the team. Known for his strategy and ability to adapt to different playing styles, Boilard has crafted a game plan that maximizes the strengths of his players while exploiting the weaknesses of opponents.

The Hawks will continue to emphasize a fast-paced, up-tempo style of play, relying on their athleticism and depth to wear down adversaries. On the defensive end, expect to see aggressive man-to-man coverage and well-timed zone defenses to disrupt opponents’ offensive flow.

The road to success is never without its challenges, and the Hawks will face stiff competition in their conference. Key matchups against rivals, including arch-rivals Saint Michael’s College, will test the team and provide crucial benchmarks for their progress.

The team took on our rivals at Saint Michael’s College and took home a much earned victory after scoring 68 points and holding the opponents to 54. Non-conference games against tough opponents from different regions will also be essential in preparing the Hawks for the rigors of postseason play.

Coach Boilard emphasizes the importance of a challenging schedule to foster growth and resilience within the team.The Saint Anselm Women’s Basketball Team participated in the Southern Conn. St. Tournament and faced two challenging teams in order to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Saint Anselm College community has always been a driving force behind the success of its athletic programs. The women’s basketball team is no exception, and the Hawks are counting on the unwavering support of students, alumni, and fans to create an electric atmosphere at home games. As the Saint Anselm College Hawks gear up for the rest of the 2023-2024 women’s basketball season, optimism abounds. With a talented roster, a seasoned coaching staff, and a community rallying behind them, the Hawks are poised to make a significant impact on the collegiate basketball landscape.

As the season unfolds, fans can expect an exhilarating journey filled with thrilling victories, heart-stopping moments, and the indomitable spirit of the Saint Anselm College women’s basketball team. Support the girls Tuesday, Dec. 5 against Franklin Pierce. And, as always, go Hawks!