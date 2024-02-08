Men’s hockey looks to right the ship

In a stunning display of skill, determination, and teamwork, the Saint Anselm College Men’s Hockey Team has left an indelible mark on the 2024 season. This dedication has created their status as a force to be reckoned with in collegiate hockey. Under the leadership of Head Coach Larry Rocha, the Hawks have soared to new heights. The season kicked off with a sense of anticipation and excitement, as the Saint Anselm Hawks set out to build upon their previous accomplishments.

The team’s roster had a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, creating a dynamic blend of experience and new talent. The coaching staff’s careful planning and strategic approach laid the foundation for what would become a memorable journey for the players and fans. The Hawks had troubles with early matchups facing opponents like Assumption and Saint Michael’s, but coach Rocha’s focus on disciplined play and a relentless work ethic became evident as the team consistently outhustled their opponents.

The players’ commitment to the game and each other fueled their comeback from the beginning of the season. A standout feature of the Saint Anselm squad was their offensive prowess, led by star forwards Hunter Brackett and Max Burum. The duo showcased remarkable skill and chemistry, delivering goals with precision. Their performances became the focal point of many victories, earning them admiration from fans and opponents alike.

Equally noteworthy was the defensive backbone of the team, anchored by goalkeeper Cam Carroll. Carroll’s saves and unwavering focus between the pipes proved to be instrumental in securing many of the team’s victories. The coaching staff had obviously emphasized the benefit of well-rounded team effort both in offensive and defensive aspects, which set the Hawks apart from their competition.

As the regular season progressed, the Saint Anselm Hawks began to pick up speed and secure more wins, consistently outclassing their rivals. A pivotal moment came with high intensity, where the Hawks demonstrated resilience and skill in a hard-fought battle that ended in a thrilling victory. The game against SNHU was thrilling with a 4-3 victory after a tie in their previous game. The second period ended with Saint Anselm ahead 3-1, with the game’s ending score a 4-3 W.

Another memorable game is the face-off between Saint Anselm College and Assumption. First goal of the game was made at 2:19 by Max Burum, assisted by Luke Mix and Tommy Schwartz. The game continued to go back and forth with equal offensive possessions on both teams. Another goal was scored for Saint Anselm by Hunter Brackett at 13:17, which ended the first period with a 2-0 lead for Saint Anselm.

Assumption managed to score two goals during the second period, but were shut down once again as Saint Anselm shut them out in the third period. Saint Anselm ended up winning the game with a final score of 5-2.

As the regular season is coming to a close with only five games left of the season, the Hawks find themselves looking to secure a last couple wins to balance their record. With a current record of 5-9-2, the team is looking for a comeback. The team’s journey has not been without challenges, but each obstacle has been met with resilience and a determination to succeed. The 2024 Saint Anselm College Men’s Hockey Team’s dedication and resilience is serving as a source of inspiration and pride for the college community.

The Hawks’ journey stands as a testament to the power of teamwork, dedication, and the indomitable spirit that defines the essence of collegiate athletics. The Men’s team will be facing SNHU this Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 PM in our home rink. Come out to support the team as they fight for these last couple victories!