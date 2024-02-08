Women’s hockey full steam ahead down the home stretch

The Saint Anselm women’s ice hockey team begins 2024 with a record of 16-12-1, with an in-conference record of 16-7-1. The Hawks were off to an outstanding start after the midseason break. Sweeping the series against Assumption University at the beginning of January allowed for a positive outlook as the Hawks began to finish the second half of the season strong.

Recording 6 wins, and 5 losses since the Hawks returned from break, they have landed themselves the second-place position in the current NEWHA standings. Looking forward the Hawks have two more series left before playoffs begin. First against Saint Michael’s College, and then the Hawks will finish out the regular season against Stonehill. In the series against Stonehill, the Hawks will honor their 9 seniors as they will be celebrated for their time on the Hilltop.

Leading the Hawks in points is senior forward, Natalie Tulchinsky. With 32 points total, recording 14 goals and 18 assists, Tulchinsky’s skill on the ice is a difference maker. Sophomore forward Brooklyn Schneiderhan has tallied 21 points on the season, followed by the junior duo, Turner and Jackson, both tied for 19 points each.

As the Hawks look forward, they must clinch 4 straight wins. Being 9 points behind first place, and 5 points ahead of third place, the women’s ice hockey team has no other option than to come out stronger than ever before this season. With the tight standings in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance, every single game is going to matter for the Hawks. When speaking with Captain Madison McCaffery she expresses how important every game is. “Every game matters. When we get down to the last few games of the regular season, the opponent doesn’t matter. We don’t care who it is, we have the same attitude when it comes to every game. Cohesively as a team, we have focussed on our end goal, and each day we get closer to achieving it.”

When speaking with McCaffery, she explains that the season is long, but the team must find a way to win. “The season can be long but right now is when we must come together the most and lean on each other. It’s important that we continue to do the little things right and come ready to go day in and day out.”

The women’s ice hockey team has participated in the last two NEWHA championships, coming up short in both. With 9 seniors, the Hawks are dedicated to finishing the job this year. When speaking with Tyra Turner she explains that this year means more than the seasons before. “With everything the senior class has been through with their COVID year and not having a season, they have exemplified an outstanding work ethic and positive outlook in many negative situations. They have been a crucial class in rebuilding the program under a new coach and us underclassmen owe it to them to finish this season on top.”

The Hawks as a whole are excited to come out strong in these last four regular season games. Aiming to land a spot in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance championship game, the women’s ice hockey team is focused and determined to capitalize on their last few opportunities.