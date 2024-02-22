Celtics exit All-Star break with eyes on the NBA Finals

The Celtics are still number one in the East and the league, but are some blemishes starting to pop up? The answer is yes, but there are ways to fix it. The first noticeable issue is that the Celtics only go 8-9 men deep into their bench. This is not a bad thing, but the game plan they have these guys do causes the team to slip.

The Celtics revolve around Tatum, they got Porzingis in the offseason to compliment his game, but the bench has not. The Celtics only use 2 bigs throughout most of the game. Luke Kornet and Neema’s Queta get some minutes, but in the end, they are not called on when the time comes.

The other two bigs are Prozingis and Horford. Porzingis is playing great, but he has missed 14 games and has been questionable or out for the ones that matter. Horford has been playing great as usual, even after coming off of the bench, but his age has started to show. Another issue the bench has is the fact that the Celtics do not have many playmakers. Most of the bench averages anywhere from 2-3 assists per game.

This leaves more of the playmaking on Tatum, Brown, White, and Holiday. Even though most of them sub out in pairs it still leaves more to be desired when it comes to the big games against Denver, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, and all the other premiere teams in the league. With the trade deadline soon approaching this is why during the trade deadline the Celtics should target a big or a playmaker.

A big would allow for the Celtics to rely more on spacing, something that they need to put an emphasis on. One main issue the Celtics have is that they live and die by the 3. It is very effective, but if you live by the three you can also die by it. When the Celtics start hitting from behind the arc they seem untouchable, but when nothing is falling they get stuck and falter.

They start to scramble and shoot more 3s and eventually lose control of the game and themselves. A big would allow for the Celtics to start scoring more in the paint which is something that comes in handy during a lot of games. In fact during last year’s Eastern Conference Finals during Game 6 the Celtics shot a 3, but it missed. Luckily for them, White was there to grab the rebound and score allowing the Celtics to host that devastating Game 7 where they lost.

Adding a big could help create more of these shots that help win games. If the Celtics do not add a big they should look to add a playmaker. They need more people to help create plays during the games when some of the bona fide playmakers are out. It will allow for more movement and open up shots that the Celtics don’t normally have. They can help out when the bench starts to slip and not put all the pressure on the starters and instead help push the bench harder and make it better.

There are some good playmakers available right now and with the arsenal that Brad Stevens has, anything is possible. When it came down to the trade deadline the Celtics added rather than subtracted. For starters they added Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaden Springer from the 76ers. Tillman averaged 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game with the Grizzlies, but with the Celtics hopefully those numbers go up a little.

This was a good trade because Tillman adds depth for the forwards. This move can help open up space more as well as help the defense. Tillman averages 1 block and 1 steal per game this year. Adding him allows the Celtics to improve their defense without having to give up offensive production.

Another player Brad Stevens traded for was Jaden Springer who they had their eye on since he was drafted. Springer is not a big playmaker or scorer, but he does have good defensive skills. When he plays against some of the biggest stars in the game he gives them a hard time. It seemed like Brad Stevens focused on defense rather than offense. He saw that the teams depth was not the best so he added to it by bringing in defensive centered players who will be able to fit in well with the Celtics scheme.

Brad Stevens is the Sam Presti of second-round picks. He has collected so much that he can use it whenever it comes to trading for players. He has said that they will be looking to add rather than subtract so hopefully he can provide for what he said. If not, the Celtics will still go far but they may not go over the hump and win the Finals.