Hawk Takes

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl Champions. They are also the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to go back-to-back as champions. The Chiefs are now the newest NFL dynasty. I just wanted to take a moment to give the team their flowers… ok, the moment is now over.

While yes, the Chiefs have had an impressive season, they have also shown some of their true colors this season. Throughout the season, several players on the Chiefs have complained and found ways to throw others under the bus because they do not want to admit they are in the wrong.

The first culprit of this arrogance is the face of the franchise, Patrick Mahomes. Now, don’t get me wrong, he is probably the most gifted QB the NFL has seen in quite some time; but, we need to acknowledge his behavioral problems that have come to light throughout this season. This season was seen as a down year for Mahomes, which included a career high of 14 interceptions.

Throughout the season, Mahomes would do too much or try to make some ridiculous play, and it would either end in a sack, fumble, or interception. Instead of taking the blame and being honest, he has decided several times to chew out his offensive line and receivers openly on the sidelines and in press conferences–he has shown a lack of professionalism. However, none was worse than his antics against the Buffalo Bills where a potential game winning KC touchdown was called back because receiver Kadarius Toney lined up offside. This moment sent Mahomes into a frenzy–he was seen throwing his helmet and other things around the bench, and continued to verbally attack the officials until the game ended.

Even at the end of the game, Mahomes went to shake Bills QB Josh Allen’s hand, but instead of saying “good game” or anything of the sort, Mahomes continued to mutter to Allen how terrible the officials were. This tantrum continued into his press conference after the game. This whole saga did not get enough media attention as it should have gotten.

This is a guy many consider “the greatest quarterback of all time” (newsflash, he isn’t), and the face of the league, but he cannot control his own emotions. If any other pro athlete did this, it would be all over ESPN and other news outlets for WEEKS. If anything, this season has shown the immaturity and lack of professionalism Mahomes has. He’s happy as long as he’s winning and getting all the calls, but once something doesn’t go the way HE wants it to go, he loses his mind.

This then brings us to his teammate and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce–he hasn’t been any better this season in terms of behavior. Throughout games this season when Kelce wasn’t getting the ball, he would be seen lashing out on the sidelines. To make matters worse, during the Super Bowl he was seen yelling at his HEAD COACH and proceeded to SHOVE him. Once again, a moment that if this happened to ANY OTHER ATHLETE, it would make headlines everywhere.

Several NFL players including AJ Brown have called both Kelce and the Chiefs due to the fact that if this happened on any other team or under any other coach, the player would be benched. To be totally honest, Kelce deserved to be benched after this moment. A true classless and unprofessional moment that has not gotten enough attention.

People have been comparing Mahomes and Kelce to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as the greatest to play their respected positions. However, while Brady and Gronk are over Mahomes and Kelce in every way shape and form, they also were professionals. You rarely saw Brady or Gronk get mad, and even at that, it was only for brief moments.

While the sports world celebrates this new dynasty the Chiefs have created, we all need to recognize that at the core, the dynasty is led by two individuals who emotionally cannot handle not getting their way. That’s the take.