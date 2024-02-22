Mens and womens lacrosse prepare for run at NE-10 title

Another season of Saint Anselm Lacrosse is upon us. It was a thrilling 2023 campaign to say the least where the Hawks amassed a .667 winning percentage in all competitions and an even better .700 winning percentage in conference matchups. The men made Grappone Stadium a fortress in 2023 where they finished with a polished 5-1 record.

Performing at home is of the utmost importance in the NE10. In an ideal world, the Hawks can continue their success at home while simultaneously improving their away record in which they finished a respectable 5-4 away from home turf last season.

As for the Women’s team, the Hawks are coming off of an incredible 13-5 season which ended in the Hawks making it to the NE10 semifinals.

All eyes will be on the women’s team to bring home a NE10 title to the Hilltop.

For the men, the Hawks were led by Jack Andrews who tallied a remarkable 41 goals and shot at a .311 clip throughout the season. Noah Larsen complimented Andrews and the entire Hawks offense with an impressive 19 assists at the end of the last campaign. The Hawks season starts with a Saturday matinee against Molloy University on February 24th.

Looking at the upcoming schedule there are opponents that are immediately circled on the calendar, but what is the Hawks biggest matchup this season? “For this upcoming season every contest is important . The NE10 is so competitive we don’t really need many out of conference matchups. With the departure of Le Moyne that leaves really only one member of the old guard left, that team being Adelphi. That’s a matchup I think everyone has circled” says senior goaltender Ian Boisvert.

Good teams overcome adversity as Saint Anselm has done multiple times. Being able to overcome losses and bounce back is a quality trait to have, especially when the season is short. “When our team faces adversity we focus on staying positive and come together as a team to figure out the necessary steps that need to be taken. Our best morale guy without a doubt is Chase Lilly. Chase has been a positive light in a lot of our lives from the locker room to outside life. He keeps everybody up in the highs and the lows” says Jake Davis.

The Hawks have the tools and most certainly the talent to have another successful season in the NE10. In order to pursue a title, everybody has to be on the same page. “The buy-in everybody has as well as the work we put inside and out of the facilities translates onto the field” states Davis.

Both men’s and women’s lacrosse teams possess a strong leadership group which is crucial to winning a championship. It will be an interesting and certainly entertaining journey this team is about to embark on, the NE10 can easily be in sight for the Hawks. It is not out of the picture for both teams to end this season at the top of their respective NE10 mountains as champions.