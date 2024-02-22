Men’s club hockey dominates the Northeast and beyond

In the heart of New England, the Saint Anselm College Men’s ACHA Club Hockey team has etched a memorable chapter in its history with a remarkable 2023-2024 season so far. The Hawks, fueled by talent, determination, and unwavering team spirit, have not only captured the hearts of their fans but have also left an indelible mark on collegiate club hockey.

The season kicked off with an air of anticipation as the Hawks faced off against formidable opponents in their early matchups. The coaching staff, led by head coach Bryan McCormack, prepared the team for the challenges ahead. The preseason training began a month before the season which was intended to forge bonds among the players that would become the driving force behind their success.

The team’s first few games showcased the depth of talent within the roster. Notable performances by seasoned veterans and promising newcomers alike highlighted the Hawks’ commitment to excellence.

The coaching staff’s strategic approach and emphasis on teamwork were evident as the players seamlessly executed plays and demonstrated exceptional coordination on the ice. One of the standout features of the Hawks’ performance this season was their offensive prowess.

The team boasted a strong forward line that consistently found the back of the net, putting opposing goaltenders to the test. The offensive unit, led by assistant captain​​, Joe Tranchina showcased a perfect blend of skill, speed, and precision.

Tranchine, a junior forward and seasoned leader, emerged as a driving force behind the team’s success after leading the team with the most goals this season so far. His ability to find scoring opportunities and create plays for his teammates made him a key player to watch. With an impressive goal-scoring streak and a knack for delivering in critical moments, Tranchine became the face of the Hawks’ offensive dominance.

Charlie Even, a freshman defensemen, also applauded Tranchine’s (as well as the other captains’) leadership as they had “[gotten] [them] into many good games…” as well as “…[making] sure [they] had at least two practices a week.” While the offense dazzled, the Hawks’ success was equally indebted to their defense.

A cohesive defensive unit, led by the defenseman Charlie Even, and captain Ryan Bridgewood who played a pivotal role in shutting down opponents and limiting their scoring opportunities. Their defensive ability to read the game ensured that the Hawks maintained a solid foundation throughout the season.

Both players had notable skill and aggression when on the ice and limited the shot placed on the ice. Goaltender Grant Otis also emerged as the team’s defensive backbone. Otis’s exceptional reflexes, coupled with a remarkable save percentage, instilled confidence in the team and served as a source of frustration for opposing forwards attempting to breach the Hawks’ defensive fortress.

Grant Otis has been admired by the entire team and has been described to be the one “who stole so many games for [the team] and kept [them] together” by sophomore, Michael Dufton. Beyond individual talents, what truly set the Saint Anselm College Men’s ACHA Club Hockey team apart was its exceptional team chemistry. The players, both on and off the ice, forged a bond that translated into seamless coordination during games.

Captain Ryan Bridgewood emphasized the importance of unity in their achievements. The 2023-2024 season was marked with several memorable moments and milestones for the Hawks. One such highlight was a thrilling overtime victory against a Boston College 3-2 Overtime Victory, where the team showcased resilience and tenacity when faced with the challenge. Anyone from home or in the stands could see the fight that the Hawks had put up in order to secure this well earned victory.

Additionally, the Hawks secured their place in the postseason with an impressive record of 18-4, setting the stage for a potential championship run. The journey to the playoffs was a testament to the team’s consistency and determination, and fans can not wait for the exciting matchups that lay ahead. The success of the Saint Anselm College Men’s ACHA Club Hockey team in the 2023-2024 season was not just about the players on the ice but also the unwavering support from the community.

The stands were filled with passionate fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere at every game. Club Hockey is a favorite on campus and regularly has filled stands and loud crowds. As the regular season concluded and the Hawks prepared for the postseason, the excitement among players and fans were higher than ever as this is the program’s first time ever participating in the playoffs.

The team’s remarkable journey had set the stage for a potentially historic run in the playoffs. Head Coach Bryan McCormack, and assistant coaches Griffin Barriere and Joe Micciche acknowledge the challenges ahead but should be nothing but confident in their team.

The road to championship glory may be paved with obstacles, but if the regular season is any indication, the Saint Anselm College Men’s ACHA Club Hockey team is poised to make a lasting impact. As they lace up their skates and step onto the playoff stage, the Hawks carry with them the hopes and dreams of a community that has rallied behind them throughout a season defined by excellence, unity, and the pursuit of greatness. Best of luck boys and go Hawks!