‘Witness the Fitness’ becomes cry for men’s club lax

The drought is finally over and after a long eighteen years and great anticipation, the Saint Anselm Men’s Club Lacrosse Team clinched their first win in program history against the University of New England on March 3. Students, friends, and families came out eager to see the Hawks take on UNE and do the unimaginable. After years of unending struggle the Hawks started their 2024 season off high with an incredible win of 10-1.

The vibes were high and the atmosphere was electric. The Hawks left it all on the turf. They showcased their teamwork, dedication, and determination to defeat UNE and achieve their first win.“I’ve never felt that before. It was a mix of nerves, excitement, and pure adrenaline”, said Alex Malloy ‘24. Many came out to support the Hawks and Cole Mellett ‘26 said, “it felt so cool to see such a good crowd come out”. All the guys on the team have been working hard and preparing themselves this season thus far. Despite the wide range of skills from NCAA level players to kids picking up a stick for the first time, the team came out to play and contribute.

The team has been putting in the work at practices leading up to the game. With a newfound cohesiveness, drive and the acquisition of a new crew of talent the Hawks were able to make a breakthrough. The Hawks have a very tight knit bond with many talented players and a dominant freshman class that came in this season. With new freshmen and transfers coming in this season, “they were a tremendous help. We couldn’t have done it without them”, Sean Collins ‘24 said. The team all together made great effort on the field and pushed themselves to greatness. Pat Foley ‘24 added, “The guys just wanted it really bad.”

The team faces Boston College on Sunday March 24 whom they lost 12-7 last season, but the Hawks aren’t giving up. They are ready to take on this game with the strive and determination of their first in hopes to achieve yet another win.

Alex Malloy is looking forward to the rest of the season and he hopes, “That we can build upon this momentum and continue growing stronger as a team.” The Hawks will continue to remain focused, stay disciplined, and approach each and every game with the same intensity and determination. Throughout all the intensity of games and practices, the one thing to remember throughout the season is “To have fun”, Mellett ‘26 added. The Hawks will face Merrimack College, Babson College, Brown University, UMass, and RPI later this season as well.

Many of the team’s players will be graduating this year and they will leave behind the team they helped build up. “We hope to leave the program in a better place than when we picked it up”, said Matt Chapin ‘24. The program will be left in the hands of players like Club Lacrosse Vice President Cole Mellett ‘26. “Our reputation was looked at as a joke, but for the future we want to be considered more serious as a team,” Mellett said. The program is prepared to take on any challenge and achieve greatness to get their name out there.

With a strong start to the season the Hawks are starting to look like a force to be reckoned with. This is only just the beginning and the Hawk’s journey is far from over. The men of the Club Lacrosse Team encourage everyone to go out and support them and to “witness the fitness”.